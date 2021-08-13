Daywind Music Group Celebrates 14 GMA Dove Award Nominations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (AUGUST 13, 2021) — Artists and songwriters who call Daywind Music Group (DMG) home were honored with fourteen (14) nominations for the 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards. The nominations were announced on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, during a Facebook Live event. The Gospel Music Association (GMA) will be hosting the annual award show for a live audience this year on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Allen Arena on the campus of Lipscomb University.



Singer-songwriter Joseph Habedank garnered a career record of four (4) nominations this year. His latest album, Change Is Coming, earned a nomination for Southern Gospel Album of the Year. The first single from this release, “Religion Isn’t Working,” (written by Joseph Habedank, Jesse Reeves, Michael Farren, Nick Romes, and Tony Wood) received a nomination in the Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year category. His work for the Daywind Music Publishing production, Love Lifted Up: An Easter Musical, (created by Joseph Habedank, Jason Cox, Cliff Durren, Jay Rouse, Marty Hamby, and Phil Nitz) earned a nomination for Musical/Choral Collection of the Year. Habedank, the reigning Southern Gospel Artist of the Year, was nominated again this year in this category.



The Sound is heading back to the Dove Awards this year with two (2) nominations, one for its #1 song “First Church of Mercy” (written by the late Aaron Wilburn and Lee Black) in the Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year category. The Sound’s other #1 hit this year, “Great God Almighty” (written by David Carr, Johnny Powell, and Mark Lee) snagged a nomination in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year category.

The talented family group and GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame members, the Nelons, received a nomination in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year category for its album, Peace At Last. The latest single, “If God Pulled Back the Curtain,” (written by Jason Cox, Michael Boggs, and Kenna West) nabbed a nomination in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year category.



Greater Vision is continuing the celebration of its 30th year in ministry with a nomination for its latest Daywind Records release, The Journey, in the Southern Gospel Album of the Year category.



The Crabb Family’s latest single from its GRAMMY® nominated album, 20/20, entitled “My King Is Known By Love” (written by Jason Cox, Kenna West, and Jeff Bumgardner) garnered a nomination in the Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year category.



Daywind Music Publishing songwriters Jason Cox, Lee Black, Joseph Habedank, Wayne Haun, Devin McGlamery, and Sue C. Smith were honored with nominations for their works listed below.



Jason Cox

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “My King Is Known By Love” (written by Jason Cox, Jeff Bumgardner, and Kenna West) and performed by the Crabb Family.

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for “If God Pulled Back the Curtain” (written by Jason Cox, Michael Boggs, and Kenna West) and performed by the Nelons.

Musical/Choral Collection of the Year for Love Lifted Up: An Easter Musical created by Jason Cox, Joseph Habedank, Cliff Duren, Jay Rouse, Marty Hamby, and Phil Nitz.



Lee Black

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “First Church of Mercy” (written by Lee Black and Aaron Wilburn) and performed by The Sound.

Wayne Haun

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Wake Up” (written by Wayne Haun, Ernie Haase, and Joel Lindsey) and performed by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound.

Producer of the Year

Devin McGlamery

Musical/Choral Collection of the Year for Christmas Comes Alive created by Devin McGlamery, Cliff Duren, Phil Nitz, and Phillip Keveren.

Sue C. Smith

Musical/Choral Collection of the Year for I Choose Christ: The Songs of Sue C. Smith.

“Our artists and songwriters continue to create wonderful music that inspires the world to follow Christ,” said Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group. “We are so proud of their success and honored to play a part in their ministries.”

Voting for the final winners will take place between August 19th and August 26th, 2021. The GMA Dove Awards are happening live and in person in Nashville, TN, October 19th, 2021. A limited number of tickets and Fan Experiences are still available. The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN, Friday, October 22nd, 2021 8:00 p.m. ET and then again at 10:00 p.m. ET. Visit dovewards.com for more information on how to become a member of the GMA, how to vote, and more.

