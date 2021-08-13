The Chuck Wagon Gang Tips Their Hat to the Radio Days on New Album

Arden, North Carolina (August 13, 2021) — In a tip of the hat to their roots, the Chuck Wagon Gang have regularly devoted a portion of their performance to recreating the golden era of their radio days, where the group’s career began more than half a century ago. The then-booming medium was indispensable in introducing the original Gang to an audience that rapidly grew from a handful of listeners into the hundreds of thousands. Sponsored by flour producer Bewley Mills, their music filled the late 1930s airwaves well beyond Texas, thanks to the power of Ft. Worth’s 50,000 clear channel powerhouse, WBAP.



Now, the group has finally brought the popular segment into the Mountain Home Music Company studio. The result is Radio Days — out now from the label — a collection that expands the vintage experience into a full-length recording, bookended by a handful of new recordings that serve the Chuck Wagon Gang as well on today’s radio as the renewed songs did for them in days gone by.

For those who know today’s Chucks as a group devoted exclusively to gospel songs, the set holds a surprise, for during their earliest years, the original Chuck Wagon Gang — renamed from the Carter Quartet when they made the move to WBAP — sang a wide variety of songs, represented here by the western-themed “I Want To Be A Real Cowboy Girl” and the charming “Take Me Back to Col-Ler-Rad-Da Fer to Stay.” The remainder are drawn largely from the group’s many recordings from the 1940s and 1950s, fitting easily into the good-humored re-enactment of a typical show that includes sponsor jingles, station IDs and even “Dad Carter’s Thought For The Day,” a long-time signoff concept for the show. And, not surprisingly, the new songs, including the hit single “I’ve Just Seen the Rock of Ages,” segue seamlessly into and out of the album’s central element.

“Fans have inquired for years if we had the old radio show on CD,” says the Chuck Wagon Gang’s leader, Shaye Smith. “I am so excited to have this album to present to them! We’ve given quite an effort to ‘duplicate’ the original Bewley Mills radio programs from the 1930s-1950s. I hope those who listen can envision families from those by-gone days sitting in their living rooms, gathered around the old battery powered radio, listening to the Chuck Wagon Gang at noon after a hard day’s work in the fields! This is truly a reflection of who we, as the Chuck Wagon Gang. We are proud and humbled by our history and hope fans will feel they know us a little better after listening to this new recording.”

Listen to Radio DaysHERE.