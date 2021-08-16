Monday – August 16, 2021

Ad
August 16, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Nelons hold on to the #1 spot this week with “Grace Ain’t Fair” – the first #1 single from the group’s AGM Award winning Peace At Last. The chart also sees debuts from Tribute Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and The Perrys this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1119Grace Ain’t Fair Nelons1(2)
2219Religion Isn’t Working Joseph Habedank 2
3312The WayGaither Vocal Band3
4416You’re Home to StayGuardians4
5520My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family1(2)
6621Start With Well Done Greater Vision2
7714 The God I KnowErwins7
8813The Final WordWhisnants8
9921Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn6
101023Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour2
11117The 99LeFevre Quartet11
12129Peace In TrustingIsaacs12
13139When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 13
141411UnspokenJordan Family Band14
151526Never Changing God Kingdom Heirs1(3)
16169Faithful Once AgainSteeles16
171725What a DayLegacy Five1
181825Hard TimesZane & Donna King 10
191922He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet 1(3)
20204Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn20
21214Address Change Notification Southbound21
22229Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
232310The Day I Got SavedHighRoad23
242415He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons24
25257I Choose JoyTaylors25
26269Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers26
27279OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family27
28289Healed By the StripesBrowders28
292912God Walks InFreemans29
303024You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop30
31313What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 31
323218The Rock That Never AgesLore Family32
33335Never Been a TimeTalleys 33
34343Too MuchPaid In Full34
35352Somebody TellTribute Quartet35
36362Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound36
373724These Are the DaysKingsmen12
38389The God Who Never ChangesLauren Talley30
39392Keep Moving AlongPerrys39
40407Those HandsDown East Boys33
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

