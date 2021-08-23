Ad
News Ticker

Monday – August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Nelons hold on to the #1 spot this week with “Grace Ain’t Fair” – the first #1 single from the group’s AGM Award winning Peace At Last. The chart also sees debuts from Karen Peck & New River and The Kingsmen this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Vote for your favorite songs now!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1120Grace Ain’t Fair Nelons1(3)
2220Religion Isn’t Working Joseph Habedank 2
3313The WayGaither Vocal Band3
4715The God I KnowErwins4
5417You’re Home to StayGuardians4
6118The 99 LeFevre Quartet6
71210 Peace In TrustingIsaacs7
8814The Final WordWhisnants8
9521My King Is Known By Love Crabb Family1(2)
101024Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour2
111412UnspokenJordan Family Band11
12622Start With Well Done Greater Vision2
131310When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 13
141610Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
15922Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn6
162311The Day I Got SavedHighRoad16
17215Address Change NotificationSouthbound17
18258I Choose JoyTaylors18
191923He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet 1(3)
20205Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn20
212610Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers21
222210Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
232710OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family23
242416He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons24
251826Hard TimesZane & Donna King10
261527Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1(3)
27314What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance27
282810Healed By the StripesBrowders28
292913God Walks InFreemans29
301726What a DayLegacy Five1
31344Too MuchPaid In Full31
323219The Rock That Never AgesLore Family32
33336Never Been a TimeTalleys 33
34363Keep On Keepin’ On Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 34
35353Somebody TellTribute Quartet35
36393Keep Moving AlongPerrys36
37403Those HandsDown East Boys37
38RE-ENTRYEvery Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway38
391The BookKaren Peck & New River39
401When the Old, Old Story Was NewKingsmen40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes