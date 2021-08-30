Ad
News Ticker

Monday – August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Nelons hold on to the #1 spot this week with “Grace Ain’t Fair” – the first #1 single from the group’s AGM Award winning Peace At Last. The chart also sees debuts from Karen Peck & New River and The Kingsmen this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1121Grace Ain’t Fair Nelons1(4)
2221Religion Isn’t Working Joseph Habedank 2
3314The WayGaither Vocal Band3
4415The God I KnowErwins4
5517You’re Home to StayGuardians4
668The 99 LeFevre Quartet6
7710 Peace In TrustingIsaacs7
8814The Final WordWhisnants8
9921My King Is Known By Love Crabb Family1(2)
101024Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour2
111112UnspokenJordan Family Band11
121222Start With Well Done Greater Vision2
131310When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 13
141410Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
151522Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn6
161611The Day I Got SavedHighRoad16
17175Address Change NotificationSouthbound17
18188I Choose JoyTaylors18
191923He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet 1(3)
20205Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn20
212110Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers21
222210Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
232310OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family23
242416He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons24
252526Hard TimesZane & Donna King10
262627Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1(3)
27274What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance27
282810Healed By the StripesBrowders28
292913God Walks InFreemans29
303026What a DayLegacy Five1
31314Too MuchPaid In Full31
323219The Rock That Never AgesLore Family32
33336Never Been a TimeTalleys 33
34343Keep On Keepin’ On Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 34
35353Somebody TellTribute Quartet35
36363Keep Moving AlongPerrys36
37373Those HandsDown East Boys37
38383Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway38
39391The BookKaren Peck & New River39
40401When the Old, Old Story Was NewKingsmen40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes