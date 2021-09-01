REVIEW: Brian Free & Assurance – Looks Like Jesus

Producer: Ricky Free

Label: Daywind Records

Website: www.brianfreeandassurance.com

The BFA gang is back with their 2021 release and as always – there is nothing but goodness and blessing wrapped up in their latest release. Let’s dive right on in…

“Looks Like Jesus” begins with the title track. BFA, along with the compelling guest vocals of Jimmy Fortune, take us on a journey of being the hands and feet of Jesus in our daily lives. I imagine this song doing very well in concert.

“What If We Prayed” is a powerful anthem that the world needed for such a time as this. Bill’s convicting vocal along with a lush arrangement by producer Ricky Free invites believers to hit their knees instead of simply “waiting” for the world to change. We are the change and it begins with repentance and prayer.

“Old Things” wins “catchiest song” on the album, by a long shot. This tune features the newest BFA member, baritone Jake Anglin. Written straight from scripture, we are reminded that our pasts are no match for God’s Grace. A blazing pop horn section gives this song a special touch.

“What The Cross Really Is”, the current single, portrays Calvary as a place of freedom and redemption – ad opposed to a dark place of suffering. Very good song. It’s self explanatory.

“This Side Of A Miracle” is what you expect from BFA. Driving music, compelling lyrics and a blazing performance from the trio – encouraging the listener to stay committed and to not give up before they see their miracle manifest. This SCREAMS radio

Closing, is Brian’s power ballad “When You’re Staring At A Mountain”. This song comforts us and reminds us that God cares about our problems, whether great or small and is a perfect closer for the new project.

Ricky and the BFA gang have outdone their selves, once again. It is no understatement to say this is the best release since Unashamed (2015’s Absolutely Gospel Music Award Album of the Year). Well done, guys.

Track Listing:

Looks Like Jesus

What If We Prayed

Old Things

What the Cross Really Is

This Side of a Miracle

When You’re Staring at a Mountain