Ad
News Ticker

Prayers for Jeff Stice

September 2, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Update on Jeff Stice from his wife Stacey:

At this point I feel I need to express the seriousness of Jeff’s condition. I only do this in hopes that the prayers never cease. My faith is strong, and I know that God hears my cries.I did not get to talk to him yesterday…it was a very long day.I was finally able to hear his voice around 4 this morning. Although his voice was weak…his spirit is strong. He asked….”Does everyone know I won’t be down long”? I assured him we are all on board with that.To clarify exactly what happened to my best friend….Jeff was very weak due to Covid. He began feeling bad on Thursday. By Saturday morning he became so weak that he passed out. The injury being the result. Although he did suffer injuries to his face….his head is fine. He has no injuries to his brain. He suffered a significant break in his neck, and he has significant spinal cord injuries. As for now, he is at war with the virus. He is currently on 6 liters of oxygen. He has a blood clot in his left upper arm. He is having issues swallowing, and at some point today the plan is to place a feeding tube as he is not able to eat at this time. As for movement….Jeff is able to follow commands when told to move his feet however, he is not able to feel this movement. He does have very limited movement in his arms and hands however, at this time no functioning of them.I ask that everyone continue to pray. Any time I have asked him what he needs his response is PRAYERS. Please help me honor my husband’s request and continue lifting him up.#TEAMJEFF

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes