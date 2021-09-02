Prayers for Jeff Stice

Update on Jeff Stice from his wife Stacey:

At this point I feel I need to express the seriousness of Jeff’s condition. I only do this in hopes that the prayers never cease. My faith is strong, and I know that God hears my cries.I did not get to talk to him yesterday…it was a very long day.I was finally able to hear his voice around 4 this morning. Although his voice was weak…his spirit is strong. He asked….”Does everyone know I won’t be down long”? I assured him we are all on board with that.To clarify exactly what happened to my best friend….Jeff was very weak due to Covid. He began feeling bad on Thursday. By Saturday morning he became so weak that he passed out. The injury being the result. Although he did suffer injuries to his face….his head is fine. He has no injuries to his brain. He suffered a significant break in his neck, and he has significant spinal cord injuries. As for now, he is at war with the virus. He is currently on 6 liters of oxygen. He has a blood clot in his left upper arm. He is having issues swallowing, and at some point today the plan is to place a feeding tube as he is not able to eat at this time. As for movement….Jeff is able to follow commands when told to move his feet however, he is not able to feel this movement. He does have very limited movement in his arms and hands however, at this time no functioning of them.I ask that everyone continue to pray. Any time I have asked him what he needs his response is PRAYERS. Please help me honor my husband’s request and continue lifting him up.#TEAMJEFF