Monday – September 6, 2021

Joseph Habedanks lays claim to the #1 spot this week with “Religion Isn’t Working” – the first #1 single from the soloist’s Dove Award nominated Change Is Coming. The chart also sees debuts from 11th Hour, Triumphant Quartet, Kingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers), The Sound, Gold City, and Kenna Turner West this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1222Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank1
2122Grace Ain’t Fair Nelons1(4)
3417The God I KnowErwins3
4610The 99LeFevre Quartet4
51810I Choose JoyTaylors5
6177Address Change NotificationSouthbound6
7712 Peace In TrustingIsaacs7
8814The Final WordWhisnants8
9315The WayGaither Vocal Band3
101613The Day I Got SavedHighRoad10
111113UnspokenJordan Family Band11
12519You’re Home to Stay Guardians5
131312When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 13
141412Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
152112Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers15
162312OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family16
17276What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance17
182812Healed By the StripesBrowders18
19316Too MuchPaid In Full19
20207Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn20
21923My King Is Known By Love Crabb Family1(2)
222212Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
231026Whosoever Will May Come 11th Hour2
24345Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound24
251224Start With Well DoneGreater Vision2
26355Somebody TellTribute Quartet26
27365Keep Moving AlongPerrys27
281524Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn6
292914God Walks InFreemans29
303710Those HandsDown East Boys30
31393The BookKaren Peck & New River31
32384Every Valley Has a Promise Endless Highway32
33338Never Been a TimeTalleys 33
341Bring That Goliath Down 11th Hour34
35403When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen35
361How Saved Am ITriumphant Quartet36
371I Feel a Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)37
381Make It CountThe Sound38
391Jesus Frees the FallenGold City39
401Doubt the StormKenna Turner West40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

