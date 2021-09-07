Dr. Harry Yates Founding Pastor Of The Cowboy Church Passes Away

Dr. Harry YatesAugust 3, 1943 – September 3, 2021

Dr. Yates is well known to many of our membership. He, along with his wife Dr. Joanne Cash Yates (Johnny Cash’s youngest sister), was one of the earliest members of USAGEM.

Dr. Harry will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A great friend of USAGEM, he served on the board of directors, and attended many of our meetings and events

Known as the Pastor of Nashville Cowboy Church, Dr. Harry was also the founder of America’s first Cowboy Church. Reaching millions of people around the world, Nashville Cowboy Church is a weekly show on WSM-Radio, home of the Grand Ole Opry, and is also on Facebook Live. Many USAGEM members and music stars have appeared as guests on Cowboy Church and have also been congregants.



Please pray for Harry’s dear wife Joanne, his loving family, and his many, many friends. Harry is now with his precious Jesus, of whom he spoke to so many people.

Both the visitation (10AM to 12PM) and celebration of life (12PM to 2PM) will take place Friday September 10th at the Hendersonville Funeral Home Hendersonville TN For more information and the obituary click below.

http://www.hendersonvillefh.com/obituary/DrHarry-Yates