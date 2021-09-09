The Promise Partnership Announces Good News Concert Featuring The Promise with Joseph Habedank and Karen Peck & New River

Brentwood, Tennessee – (September 9, 2021) Award winning group The Promise, in conjunction with The Promise Partnership has announced the second in a series of free gospel music concerts titled The Good News. Beloved award-winning artists Joseph Habedank and Karen Peck and New River will join this much anticipated event with The Promise.

Joseph Habedank is a two-time GRAMMY® nominated and Dove Award winning Southern Gospel Artist, while Karen Peck and New River have been a household name among Southern Gospel fans for more than three decades (themselves having been nominated for five GRAMMY® awards and the winners of seven Dove Awards). Between the stellar guest list, and the talented and much loved music ministry of The Promise, this event will be one that is long remembered.

Be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, October 9th. The concert will be held at Rich Pond Baptist Church, 200 Brad Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with a performance start time of 6 pm. Seating is first come, first served.

Debra Carter Peele Co-Founder of The Promise Partnership and The Promise Music Ministries stated, “We are serving the Lord through song and the words of our testimonies. We were looking for an opportunity to offer a concert where people feel free to worship the Lord without having to pay an admission. This was a perfect opportunity. A love offering will be received.”

To purchase The Promise music click this link or the icon: https://www.promisetrio.com/music/

To connect with The Promise just follow them on social media or the group’s website.

To book The Promise contact debra@promisetrio.com or call (704) 219-1297

About The Promise

The Promise is a nationally touring faith-based group based out of Nashville, Tennessee. Formed in 2010, they have enjoyed nearly a decade of success, both in ministry and artistry. In addition to their regular concert schedule at churches, they have had the privilege of appearing on TBN, at Dollywood, and the Kentucky State Fair.

They have garnered a #1 and PIC HIT with Kyla Rowlands single Repair “The Old Altar”. Their first single,” I Go To The Rock” was #3 on the Music to Radio charts and has been played internationally.