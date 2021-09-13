Ad
Monday – September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedanks holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Religion Isn’t Working” – the first #1 single from the soloist’s Dove Award nominated Change Is Coming. The chart also sees debuts from Legacy Five and Jeff & Sheri Easter this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1123Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank1(3)
2318The God I KnowErwins2
3511I Choose JoyTaylors3
4411The 99LeFevre Quartet4
5223Grace Ain’t FairNelons1(4)
668Address Change NotificationSouthbound6
7713 Peace In TrustingIsaacs7
8815The Final WordWhisnants8
9916The WayGaither Vocal Band3
101014The Day I Got SavedHighRoad10
111114UnspokenJordan Family Band11
121513Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers12
131313When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 13
141413Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
15177What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance15
161613OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family16
17246Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound17
181813Healed By the StripesBrowders18
19197Too MuchPaid In Full19
20208Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn20
21266Somebody Tell Tribute Quartet21
222213Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
231220You’re Home to StayGuardians5
24277Keep Moving AlongPerrys24
252916God Walks InFreemans25
263011Those HandsDown East Boys26
27314The BookKaren Peck & New River27
28325Every Valley Has a Promise Endless Highway28
29339Never Been a TimeTalleys29
30354When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen30
31362How Saved Am ITriumphant Quartet31
32372A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers) 32
33392Jesus Frees the FallenGold City33
34342Bring That Giant Down 11th Hour34
352124My King Is Known By Love Crabb Family1(2)
36382Make It CountThe Sound36
371NO
IMAGE		Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five37
382525Start With Well Done Greater Vision2
391People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter39
40402Doubt the StormKenna Turner West40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

