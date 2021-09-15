Artist Resource Services & Daywind Recording Studios Announce Inaugural Lift Your Voice Competition Winner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (SEPTEMBER 13, 2021) — Artist Resource Services (ARS) and Daywind Recording Studios are happy to announce the winner of the inaugural Lift Your Voice vocal competition. A trio of talented gentlemen from Sapulpa, OK, 8th Street, took home the grand prize which includes a custom recording package at Daywind Recording Studios consisting of ten Daywind Soundtrack leases, producer, engineer, studio time, mixing, mastering, professional photo session, graphic design, and 500 digipak compact discs.

8th Street is comprised of Jonathan Thompson, and brothers Ivan Hugart and Byron Hugart.

“We consider it a privilege to be chosen as the winner of the first Lift Your Voice competition held by Daywind Studios,” shares Thompson. “Psalms 104:33 says, ‘I will sing unto the Lord as long as I live. I will sing praise unto my God while I have my being.’ It is our desire to expand our ministry while being a blessing and encouragement to everyone we meet.”

Runner-up, Jenny Farias, from Little Rock, AR, received a 3-song recording package at Daywind Studios. She included original songs that her and her mother, Sharon Phillips, co-wrote.

“I have been on cloud nine throughout this whole experience,” shares Farias. “I’m grateful to have worked with so many encouraging, musically-driven professionals. I have been so blessed by everyone through every step of this process. God has used this contest to deeply encourage me to continue in music for Him.”

Director of Artist Resource Services, Anthony Facello, adds, “we count it an honor that so many talented individuals entered the contest. I have no doubt we will be hearing a lot more from these contestants!”

Contestants submitted a YouTube video performance no longer than 5 minutes in length. The competition was judged by music industry leaders, including Dusty Wells (Daywind Records), Anthony Facello (Daywind Recording Studios & Big Picture Records), Jaquita Lindsey (Daywind Recording Studios, Big Picture Records), Riley Harrison Clark (Recording Artist/Songwriter), and the legendary Reba Rambo (Recording Artist/Songwriter).

For more details, please visit daywindrecordingstudio.com/lift-your-voice/

ARS provides services for independent artists and labels across genres including audio and video recording, marketing (including social media, radio promotion, and public relations), distribution, manufacturing, and merchandising. ARS serves artists and labels from the Southern Gospel community such as Jordan Family Band, Vaughn Family, Michael Booth, HighRoad, Browders, and House of Isaacs. For more information about Artist Resource Services, visit our website at artistresourceservices.com.