September 14th, 2021 Proclaimed “The Isaacs Day” in Hendersonville, Tennessee in Honor of Group’s Grand Ole Opry Induction

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (September 13, 2021) – The multi-award-winning family group, The Isaacs, are honored to be citizens of Hendersonville, Tennessee and the sentiment is mutual. Mayor Jamie Clary deemed Tuesday, September 14, “The Isaacs Day.” This honor commemorates the day they become members of The Grand Ole Opry.

“Congratulations to The Isaacs! As the home to many musicians, Hendersonville continues to be the place where artists write songs and rest between performances. As mayor, I am extremely proud to see our own residents performing on the world’s stage,” states Mayor of the City by the Lake-Hendersonville, Tennessee Jamie Clary.

“We are beyond honored and humbled to receive this proclamation by Mayor Clary. Hendersonville is a great place to live. We all are raising our families here and wouldn’t want it any other way. Now, we are off the our induction to the Grand Ole Opry,” says The Isaacs. The Isaacs are currently on tour in support of their recently released The American Face project.

ABOUT THE ISAACS:

The Isaacs, the multi-GRAMMY® nominated family group with roots dating back to 1971, began in part with matriarch Lily Isaacs, who spent time as a folk singer recording for Columbia Records. Her three children Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, and Becky Isaacs Bowman join her in one of the most vocally compelling groups to hit the stage in many years. As 2020 Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees, this band of masterful vocalists, acoustic instrumentalists and hit songwriters offers a unique style that only family harmonies can create. Add to that their contemporary style and you have a group that appeals to a wide-ranging audience. Their remarkable sound has led to invitations from high-profile contemporaries, including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, John Rich, Paul Simon and many more, to sing on numerous albums and stages. Additionally, The Isaacs are one of the most requested to sing America’s National Anthem at events ranging from professional sporting events to Presidential rallies and many other special occasions. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres of music such as country, bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, contemporary, acoustic and gospel. Drawing from these influences, The Isaacs are gearing up to release their new album, The American Face, this August via their House of Isaacs label. The American Face is a 12-song secular collection split between new material like the title track, released on July 2 as the lead single, and covers of classics like “More Than Words” by Extreme, “You’re The Inspiration” by Chicago, “We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles and “Forever and For Always” by Shania Twain. A portion of proceeds from the album will benefit The Bridge Ministry, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Nashville, which exists to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, the homeless and the working poor by providing life-sustaining resources and a message of hope. Since 2018, the Isaacs, first line descendants of Holocaust survivors, have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to bless Israel, specifically Holocaust Survivors, Israeli Defense “Lone” Soldiers, and orphans through their non-profit organization, The Isaacs Foundation. The Isaacs are frequent guests on the Grand Ole Opry, active members on the Gaither Homecoming Videos and Concert Series and perform over 100 dates a year to welcoming fans throughout the world. Having performed at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall, The Isaacs have also entertained fans at CMA Fest and on the “CMA Country Christmas” special. The award-winning group has also performed on and been nominated for the GMA Dove Awards where they have earned seven trophies. Other award shows include the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, the National Quartet Convention Awards and the Inspirational Christian Country Awards. Two of their recent projects, executive produced by NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, received consecutive GRAMMY® nominations for Best Roots Gospel Album as well as a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Song. The Isaacs feel blessed to be able to travel and spread the message of hope and grace through song and story.