‘Country Faith Bluegrass’ Available Now via Billy Blue Records & ‘Country Faith’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Faith Bluegrass, featuring eight new recordings and six classics performed by some of the top names in Bluegrass music, is available now across all digital platforms via Billy Blue Records and the Country Faith partnership. Physical CD copies of the 10th album from the acclaimed series are exclusively available on CrackerBarrel.com and will be exclusively available in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations by Oct. 4. To stream or download Country Faith Bluegrass, click HERE.

Leading up to the release of Country Faith Bluegrass, Dolly Parton’s never-before-heard version of the old hymn “In the Sweet By and By,” was released as the project’s first single. GRAMMY®-nominated producer Jerry Salley and bluegrass favorites, Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle and Bradley Walker, accompany Parton on the track to sing harmony vocals as a quartet, reminiscent of an acoustic Jordanaires.

MusicRow’s Robert K. Oermann remarked, “Joined by the heavenly country choir of Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley and Bradley Walker, Dolly takes this traditional church hymn out for a soft, gentle, languid, whispery bluegrassy spin.” Wide Open Country’s Bobby Moore added, “The stacked four-piece of Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Jerry Salley and Bradley Walker back one of the most universally loved and spiritually uplifting voices from any genre, Dolly Parton, on a grassed-up version of familiar hymn ‘In the Sweet By and By.'”

People exclusively premiered a first listen to “In the Sweet By and By,” while Bluegrass Today‘s John Lawless revealed a first look at the track listing for the “all star project.” Sounds Like Nashville debuted a first listen to the album’s focus track, “Working on a Building” by IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Dale Ann Bradley with multi-GRAMMY®-nominated family group The Isaacs.

“Bradley and producer Jerry Salley intentionally lean into the the singer’s Kentucky roots, creating a swampy rendition that’s undeniably bluegrass, as prominent banjo and fiddle accent Bradley’s earthy voice that captures the raw nature of the song,” shared Sounds Like Nashville’s Cillea Houghton. “What makes the song particularly dynamic is the presence of The Isaacs. Throughout the track, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame members send chills up one’s spine with their haunting harmonies.”

Executive produced by Deborah Evans Price, Danny McGuffey and Dottie Leonard Miller and produced by Salley, Country Faith Bluegrass also features The Steeldrivers’ debut gospel recording, “River of Forgiveness,” written by Steeldriver fiddle player and vocalist Tammy Rogers-King and Salley. Additionally, Salley joins Shenandoah’s lead singer Marty Raybon on “My Future Ain’t What It Used to Be.” There are more originals on the album like “Walk with Me,” recorded and co-written by country music newcomer Caeland Garner with 2014 and 2018 IBMA Entertainer Of The Year recipients Balsam Range.

Additional new arrangements include “Shall We Gather at the River” by Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, “Rank Strangers” by the 2019 IBMA Entertainers of The Year Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and “Drifting Too Far from the Shore” by Grand Ole Opry favorites Darin & Brooke Aldridge. Country Faith Bluegrass also offers previously released recordings by iconic country artists such as Patty Loveless & Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill and Charlie Daniels featuring Mac Wiseman & The Whites as well as bluegrass legends Alison Krauss & The Cox Family, The Del McCoury Band and Dailey & Vincent.

COUNTRY FAITH BLUEGRASS TRACK LIST:

1. All Prayed Up – Vince Gill from the album All Prayed Up

(Vince Gill)

2. In the Sweet By and By – Dolly Parton with Cordle, Jackson, Salley & Walker ***

(Bennett / Webster)

3. Shall We Gather at the River – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver ***

(R. Lowry)

4. Will There Be Any Stars? – Alison Krauss & The Cox Family from the album I Know Who Holds Tomorrow

(E. Hewitt / J. Sweeney)

5. My Future Ain’t What It Used to Be – Marty Raybon & Jerry Salley ***

(Dianne Wilkinson / Jerry Salley)

6. By the Mark – Dailey & Vincent from the album Dailey & Vincent

(David Rawlings / Gillian Welch)

7. Working on a Building – Dale Ann Bradley ft. The Isaacs ***

(A.P. Carter)

8. I’m Bound for the Land of Canaan – The Del McCoury Band from the album The Promised Land

(Albert E. Brumley)

9. Rank Strangers – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers ***

(Albert E. Brumley)

10. Daniel Prayed – Patty Loveless & Ricky Skaggs from the album Mountain Soul

(Ralph Stanley)

11. River of Forgiveness – The SteelDrivers ***

(Tammy Rogers-King / Jerry Salley)

12. Walk with Me – Caeland Garner ft. Balsam Range ***

(Kelly Collins / Caeland Garner / Jerry Salley)

13. Drifting Too Far from the Shore – Darin and Brooke Aldridge ***

(C. Moody)

14. Walking in Jerusalem (Just Like John) – Charlie Daniels ft. Mac Wiseman & The Whites from the album Songs from The Longleaf Pines

(Bill Monroe)

(*** = new recording)

For updates on Country Faith Bluegrass, visit CountryFaith.com.

ABOUT COUNTRY FAITH BLUEGRASS:

Country Faith Bluegrass is a first in the acclaimed Country Faith music series. The project features eight new recordings and six classics performed by some of the top names in country music indulging their passion for bluegrass. Dolly Parton’s never-before-heard performance of “In the Sweet By and By” (featuring Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Larry Cordle and Bradley Walker), Vince Gill’s upbeat “All Prayed Up” and Patty Loveless’ moving “Daniel Prayed” to name a few. The collection also features the top names in bluegrass, including legends Del McCoury and Doyle Lawson as well as talented newcomers like Caeland Garner, who delivers a spirited version of “Walk with Me.” Other top award-winning artists include Dale Ann Bradley, The Steeldrivers, Jerry Salley, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and Darin & Brooke Aldridge. Country Faith Bluegrass is bound to be a favorite addition to any bluegrass lover’s playlist!

ABOUT COUNTRY FAITH:

The Country Faith music series celebrates the heart and soul of country music featuring top country artists doing their favorite faith-based songs. Launched by award-winning author/columnist Deborah Evans Price and music executive Danny McGuffey, the series of 10 projects has sold over 300,000 albums and continues to become a cherished part of country music fan’s collections. Country Faith also has two books and a faith inspired jewelry collection available at CountryFaith.com.

ABOUT BILLY BLUE RECORDS:

Billy Blue Records is a boutique bluegrass label, home to an award-winning roster of artists including Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, Appalachian Road Show, Barry Abernathy, Carolina Blue, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Donna Ulisse, Jason Barie, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Marty Raybon, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band and Kristy Cox. Additionally, the label includes releases of the GRAMMY®-nominated recording Gonna Sing Gonna Shout, and the release of Country Faith Bluegrass. Billy Blue Records was founded in 2018 by Jerry Salley, Ed Leonard, and Dottie Leonard Miller.