Monday – September 20, 2021

September 20, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Erwins claim their first #1 hit this week with “The God I Know” – the debut single from the Grammy nominee’s StowTown Records release This Is Love. The chart also sees debuts from The Browns and Zane & Donna King this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1219The God I KnowErwins1
2312I Choose JoyTaylors2
3412The 99LeFevre Quartet3
4714Peace In TrustingIsaacs4
5524Grace Ain’t FairNelons1(4)
669Address Change NotificationSouthbound6
7124 Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank1(2)
8816The Final WordWhisnants8
91214Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers9
101314When They All Get Together Mark Tramell Quartet10
11158What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance11
12177Keep On Keepin’ On Ernie Haase & Signature Sound12
131814Healed By the StripesBrowders 13
141414Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
151614OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family15
16917The WayGaither Vocal Band3
171015The Day I Got SavedHighRoad10
181115UnspokenJordan Family Band11
19198Too MuchPaid In Full19
20217Somebody TellTribute Quartet20
212612Those Hands Down East Boys21
22247Keep Moving AlongPerrys22
23305When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen23
24313How Saved Am ITriumphant Quartet24
252517God Walks InFreemans25
26209Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn20
27275The BookKaren Peck & New River27
28286Every Valley Has a Promise Endless Highway28
292910Never Been a TimeTalleys29
302214Anytime’s a Good Time Hyssongs21
312321You’re Home to StayGuardians5
32323A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers) 32
33333Jesus Frees the FallenGold City33
34343Bring That Giant Down 11th Hour34
35363Make It CountThe Sound35
36403Doubt the StormKenna Turner West36
37372NO
IMAGE		Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five37
381Take Me BackBrowns38
39392People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter39
401NO
IMAGE		Everyday BattleZane & Donna King40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
