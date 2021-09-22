Ad
News Ticker

David Phelps Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Debut

September 22, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Platinum-selling StowTown recording artist David Phelps marked another milestone in an acclaimed career with his recent debut on the iconic Grand Ole Opry. The award-winning vocalist received a standing ovation at the close of his set, which included “Hello Beautiful,” the debut single from his latest release, GameChanger; the bluegrass-tinged “Come To Jesus”; and the concert favorite “No More Night.”

The evening’s star-studded lineup also featured Grand Ole Opry member and the “Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent; country chart-topper Chris Janson; multi-GRAMMY®-winning instrumentalist Béla Fleck; and Grand Ole Opry member Jeannie Seely, among other performers.
 A childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, David Phelps is now a Platinum-selling vocalist with three #1 releases on Billboard’s Music Video chart, 14 solo albums and a PBS television special to his credit. A member of the GRAMMY® and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band from 1997 to 2005 and again from 2009 to 2017, Phelps has performed at numerous prestigious venues around the globe, including the White House, Carnegie Hall, and the Sydney Opera House. With a vocal range spanning more than three octaves, Phelps’ artistry crosses generational and stylistic barriers, making him one of the most beloved voices in American music today. 

For further information, visit davidphelps.comstowtownrecords.com or turningpointpr.com.

David Phelps and Rhonda Vincent are pictured backstage at the Grand Ole Opry.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes