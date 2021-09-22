David Phelps Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Platinum-selling StowTown recording artist David Phelps marked another milestone in an acclaimed career with his recent debut on the iconic Grand Ole Opry. The award-winning vocalist received a standing ovation at the close of his set, which included “Hello Beautiful,” the debut single from his latest release, GameChanger; the bluegrass-tinged “Come To Jesus”; and the concert favorite “No More Night.”



The evening’s star-studded lineup also featured Grand Ole Opry member and the “Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent; country chart-topper Chris Janson; multi-GRAMMY®-winning instrumentalist Béla Fleck; and Grand Ole Opry member Jeannie Seely, among other performers.

A childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, David Phelps is now a Platinum-selling vocalist with three #1 releases on Billboard’s Music Video chart, 14 solo albums and a PBS television special to his credit. A member of the GRAMMY® and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band from 1997 to 2005 and again from 2009 to 2017, Phelps has performed at numerous prestigious venues around the globe, including the White House, Carnegie Hall, and the Sydney Opera House. With a vocal range spanning more than three octaves, Phelps’ artistry crosses generational and stylistic barriers, making him one of the most beloved voices in American music today.

David Phelps and Rhonda Vincent are pictured backstage at the Grand Ole Opry.