Sherry Anne Featured on Jesus Calling For Every Day Life Series

Franklin, TN (September 22,2021) Sherry Anne was recently featured in the ‘Jesus Calling Peace For Every Day Life’ series. The series is one of the features of the ‘Jesus Calling by Sarah Young’ social media whose Facebook page has over 1 million followers, with more than 350 thousand followers on Instagram and 30 thousands subscribers on YouTube. Sarah Young, creator of the series, is an author with the #1 bestselling 365-day devotional entitled ‘Jesus Calling’. The ‘Peace For Every Day Life’ series features artists, authors, speakers, actors and others in a devotional-styled format which includes recently featured guests such as Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts), Lucas Hoge, Jon Acuff, Harry Connick Jr. and Travis Tritt. Sherry Anne shares her journey of embracing a “differently-able lifestyle”, how she dealt with her pursuit of success to heal insecurity, and how she was able to measure up by obtaining the ultimate prize, Jesus Christ.

The video feature of Sherry Anne is available on all the Jesus Calling outlets and as well as Sherry Anne’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/LXfZ0aXhydg