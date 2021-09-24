Southbound Releases Debut, Self-Titled Album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Southbound, composed of Clint Brown, Seth J. Elbe and Jody Braselton, released their debut, self-titled album today via Daywind Records. Southbound features the trio’s Southern Gospel roots with powerful lyrics and harmonies bringing a brand-new sound to old classics and a soulful feel to new songs. To stream or download Southbound, click HERE.

Southbound’s lead single, “Address Change Notification,” has been quickly climbing the charts. The trio also released a video to accompany the song, which Southern Gospel News deemed “one of the best Southern Gospel debut singles of the 2020s.”

“Since we were all kids, our lives were surrounded by Southern Gospel music. We never dreamed that the songs of our childhood would ever become the songs we now write and record, but here we are headed southbound and singing Southern Gospel music!” shared Brown.

Southbound recently appeared on the popular syndicated radio program, “The Gospel Greats,” hosted by Rodney Baucom. They debuted the project’s tracks, “Gonna Be Alright,” “A Little Something Like That” and “Daystar,” as well as “The Blood Medley,” which includes “Jesus Paid it All,” “Nothing but the Blood” and “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power.”

Produced by Brown with executive producer Dottie Leonard Miller, the album also includes the Southbound-penned “He’s Got a Way” that the members were inspired to write by Braselton’s son, who is autistic. A portion of proceeds from Southbound and the trio’s live shows will benefit the Autism Society of America with a goal to advance from awareness to acceptance.

The longtime friends and worship music veterans have known each other for over 20 years. Brown is the lead pastor of Judah Church in Orlando, Fla., where Elbe serves as the worship pastor. Braselton is the worship pastor at Central Church in Covington, Ga. Southbound is currently taking their music and message across the country on tour. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Follow Southbound on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and visit Southbound.live for more information.

SOUTHBOUND TRACK LISTING

1. Power in the Blood

Lewis E. Jones

2. Address Change Notification / What a Day That Will Be

J. Michael Wilson / Jim Hill

3. No Better Than That

Clint Brown

4. He’s Got a Way

Clint Brown, Joseph Braselton, and Seth J. Elbe

5. A Little Something Like That

Clint Brown

6. Sometimes It Takes a Mountain

Gloria Gaither and Mark Mathis

7. Gonna Be Alright

Clint Brown and Jeff Ferguson

8. Daystar

Steve Richardson

9. The Blood Medley (Jesus Paid it All, Nothing but the Blood, The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power)

Andrae Crouch

10. Mighty River

Clint Brown and Taylor Brown

11. He’s Been There All the Time

Clint Brown and Jeff Ferguson

12. Graves into Gardens

Christopher Joel Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hammer and Brandon Lake

SOUTHBOUND TOUR DATES

Sept. 26 Praising Place – Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 28 – 29 National Quartet Convention – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Sept. 30 New Harvest Church – Maryville, Tenn.

Oct. 7 Central Church – Covington, Ga.

Oct. 10 Metro Tab Church – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Oct. 15 Solid Rock Church – Birmingham, Ala.

Oct. 20 Live Concert Video Shoot – Franklin, Tenn.

Oct. 28 – Atlanta, Ga.

Oct. 29 First Independent Methodist – Eatonton, Ga.

Nov. 4 Grace Church – Joplin, Mo.

Nov. 7 Quest Church – Norman, Okla.

Nov. 11 TBA – Boston, Mass.

Nov. 19 Liberty Church – LaGrange, Ga.

Dec. 5 Great Life Church – Spring Hill, Fla.

Dec. 22 SOW Church – Wilmington, N.C.

Dec. 30 Judah Church – Orlando, Fla.

Jan. 6 The Assembly at Warner Robins – Byron, Ga. w/ Pastor Rod Parsley

Jan. 15 Hula Bowl – University of Central Florida – Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 2 Winter Gospel Music Convention – Wimauma, Fla.

ABOUT SOUTHBOUND

Southbound is a contemporary Southern Gospel trio consisting of Bishop Clint Brown, Seth J. Elbe and Jody Braselton. The trio is traveling towards their roots of Southern Gospel music with powerful lyrics and harmonies bringing a brand-new sound to old classics and a soulful feel to new songs on their debut, self-titled album. Southbound was released on Sept. 24 from Daywind Records with the lead single, “Address Change Notification,” quickly climbing the charts.

ABOUT DAYWIND MUSIC GROUP

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Brian Free & Assurance, Crabb Family, Greater Vision, High Road, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, LeFevre Quartet, Michael Booth, Nelons, The Sound, Southbound, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital and streaming outlets.