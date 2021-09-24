William Lee Golden And The Goldens Release “Come And Dine” – Premiered by Taste of Country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons ‘The Goldens’ highlight their gospel roots with the release of “Come And Dine” off their upcoming album, Old Country Church Gospel. The tune is a favorite of Golden and his sons, an upbeat calling to feast at the table with Jesus! The first of three singles is part of a collection including two other albums titled Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics, and Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock, containing over 30 songs spread amongst several genres that all have an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens. “Come and Dine” was premiered by Taste of Country and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now.

To view William Lee Golden and The Goldens’ premiere with Taste of Country, visit HERE.



“I was excited to record ‘Come And Dine’ as it allowed me to take my boys back to a time that I grew up in,” shares Golden. “It’s a positive song that was recorded during the pandemic when there was so much negativity in the world. This song provides hope for all. I am so excited to share it with everyone and thankful to Taste of Country for the premiere. They are wonderful.”



Placing a strong emphasis on family, friends, and faith, Golden and his sons showcase their God-given talent through classic country sounds and evident passion for music. Messages of positivity beam within the lyrics of each tune. The second single, “Four Walls” is available for pre-save HERE, and will be released on Friday, Oct.1 to all digital platforms.

As the world came to a halt during the pandemic, Golden kept spirits high by gathering his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, Ben Isaacs, and Michael Sykes to record the three albums. Golden, his family, and friends breathe new life into longtime favorites, with Golden delivering reminiscent renditions of Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone,” and Jim Reeves’s “Welcome to My World.” Chris shines on Tom Petty’s “Southern Accent,” Rusty serves up a vibrant take on Bob Seger’s hit “Hollywood Nights” and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman’s “Multi-Colored Lady.” And those are just a few of the many highlights.

Pre-save “Four Walls” HERE, releasing Oct. 1.

Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics

I Still Miss Someone Four Walls Welcome To My World Take Me Home Country Roads The Great Speckled Bird Green Green Grass Of Home Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On You Are My Sunshine For The Good Times Jambalaya

Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock

Me And Bobby McGee The Long And Winding Road Stand By Me Long Black Veil Southern Accents Elvira Multi-colored Lady Bobbie Sue Hollywood Nights

Old Country Church Gospel

Come And Dine Old Country Church It’s Suppertime If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again Until Then Why Me, Lord? Power In The Blood Too Much To Gain Sheltered Softly And Tenderly Love Lifted Me I Saw The Light

To keep up with future releases and everything William Lee Golden, visit HERE and follow his social channels linked below.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Website

About William Lee Golden and The Goldens:

There are few things more powerful than family harmony and rarely has that been more evident than on the three new albums recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame and Oak Ridge Boy member, William Lee Golden who, along with his talented sons have created William Lee Golden and The Goldens. The Brewton, Alabama native cements his considerable legacy in the music industry with three distinctive collections that reflect his musical roots and the journey that has made him one of America’s most unique troubadours. From revered gospel classics to beloved country gems and iconic rock favorites, Golden leads his family through the songs that have been stepping stones on his well-traveled musical journey. It all comes together as a rich sonic tapestry that fans will cherish.

About Copperline:

Copperline is a global music distributor offering the highest level service for independent labels in partnership with industry powerhouse, The Orchard. With a team of seasoned industry veterans, Copperline has been able to provide millions of streams in over one hundred countries for its uniquely diverse label clients. Copperline is heavily involved in pursuing television and film synch opportunities and has extensive placements with Netflix, Amazon, Universal, HBO, and others.

Copperline has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Canada, and Berlin, including clients in Italy, Germany, South Africa, the United States, and others. Through its passion for music, Copperline continues to expand its reach globally. For more information, visit copperline.com.