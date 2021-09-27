Monday – September 27, 2021

Ad
The Erwins hold on to the #1 spot this week with “The God I Know” – the debut single from the Grammy nominee’s StowTown Records release This Is Love. The chart also sees a debut from The Inspirations this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1219The God I KnowErwins1(2)
2213I Choose JoyTaylors2
3313The 99LeFevre Quartet3
4415Peace In TrustingIsaacs4
5610Address Change NotificationSouthbound5
62113Those HandsDown East Boys6
7119 What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance7
8208Somebody TellTribute8
9915Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers9
101015When They All Get Together Mark Tramell Quartet10
11128Keep On Keepin’ On Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 11
12525Grace Ain’t Fair Nelons1(4)
131315Healed By the StripesBrowders 13
141415Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
151515OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family15
16228Keep Moving AlongPerrys16
17725Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank1(2)
181816UnspokenJordan Family Band11
19199Too MuchPaid In Full19
201618The WayGaither Vocal Band3
211716The Day I Got Saved HighRoad10
22817The Final WordWhisnants8
23236When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen23
24244How Saved Am ITriumphant Quartet24
25276The BookKaren Peck & New River25
26344Bring That Giant Down 11th Hour26
27324A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)27
28287Every Valley Has a Promise Endless Highway28
292911Never Been a TimeTalleys29
30334Jesus Frees the Fallen Gold City30
312518God Walks InFreemans25
322610Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn20
33373NO
IMAGE		Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five33
34354Make It CountThe Sound34
35393People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter35
36364Doubt the StormKenna Turner West36
37402NO
IMAGE		Everyday BattleZane & Donna King37
38382Take Me BackBrowns38
393122You’re Home to StayGuardians39
401Enter InInspirations40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

