The Erwins Earn First #1 Single with “The God I Know”

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Award-winning StowTown recording artists The Erwins are marking another milestone in an acclaimed career with their single, “The God I Know,” reaching #1 on The Singing News Power 50 Weekly Chart and AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart. Penned by Jason Cox and Kenna Turner West, and featured on the group’s bestselling release This Is Love, the song held the chart’s top position for the week of September 20.



“The God I Know” is the highest-charting single in The Erwins’ history, and adds to the growing list of honors the family ensemble has received in the last year alone: a GRAMMY® Award nomination for What Christmas Really Means; a Dove Award for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “The Power Of An Empty Tomb”; and a collaboration with the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers.



“Every night on stage when we sing ‘The God I Know,’ we are able to experience its impact,” said Keith Erwin. “And now, as we hear about the song encouraging radio listeners, we can only praise the Lord for the fruit He’s bringing. It all points back to Christ. We are thankful for the opportunity to sing ‘The God I Know,’ and are so grateful that the message it brings is helping and ministering to people.”



About The Erwins

Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin have been singing together their entire lives. They grew up performing in countless churches and at events around the country with their parents, who have served as full-time evangelists for more than 40 years. The group’s 2011 debut, What Really Matters, featured the Erwin brothers, with Katie officially joining the lineup later that year on the follow-up project, Jesus In A Song. In the decade since, The Erwins have released seven subsequent recordings, as well as the 2021 GRAMMY®-nominated project, What Christmas Really Means. They are 2020 Dove Award winners in the Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year category for “The Power Of An Empty Tomb.” Their latest recording, This Is Love, released earlier this year.



About StowTown Records

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and welcomed partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble in 2014. A powerhouse independent Gospel music label, StowTown is home to renowned pop/Inspirational artists David Phelps, Charles Billingsley, Cana’s Voice, TaRanda Greene and Jody McBrayer, as well as acclaimed comedian Tim Lovelace, and some of Southern Gospel’s biggest names, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Legacy Five, Doug Anderson, The Browns, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide via Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records artists have garnered multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases.



Absolutely Gospel Music Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.



The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.



On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.