Monday – October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The LeFevre Quartet take hold of the #1 spot this week with “The 99″ – the third single from the AGM Award winning Daywind Records release Hope. The chart also sees a debut from The Inspirations this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1314The 99LeFevre Quartet1
2214I Choose JoyTaylors2
3511Address Change NotificationSouthbound3
4416Peace In TrustingIsaacs4
5121The God I KnowErwins1(2)
6614Those HandsDown East Boys6
7710 What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance7
889Somebody TellTribute8
9119Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound9
10169Keep Moving AlongPerrys10
111316Healed By the Stripes Browders11
12916Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers9
131016When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 10
141910Too MuchPaid In Full14
151516OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family15
161226Grace Ain’t FairNelons1(4)
17237When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen17
18245How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet18
191416Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
202019The WayGaither Vocal Band3
21257The BookKaren Peck & New River21
222218The Final WordWhisnants8
23275A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers) 23
241726Religion Isn’t Working Joseph Habedank1(2)
251817UnspokenJordan Family Band11
26265Bring That Giant Down 11th Hour26
27305Jesus Frees the FallenGold City27
28288Every Valley Has a Promise Endless Highway28
292912Never Been a TimeTalleys29
30345Jesus Frees the Fallen Gold City30
313119God Walks InFreemans25
32365Doubt the StormKenna Turner West32
33334Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five33
34345Make It CountThe Sound34
35354People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter35
36373Everyday BattleZane & Donna King36
373211Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn20
38383Take Me BackBrowns38
391Across the RiverMark Bishop39
40402Enter InInspirations40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

