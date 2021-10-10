Monday – October 11, 2021

Ad
October 10, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The LeFevre Quartet hold on to the #1 spot this week with “The 99″ – the third single from the AGM Award winning Daywind Records release Hope. The chart also sees debuts from Greater Vision and Wilburn & Wilburn this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1115The 99LeFevre Quartet1(2)
2312Address Change Notification Southbound2
3711What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 3
4910Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound4
5522The God I KnowErwins1(2)
6615Those HandsDown East Boys6
71010 Keep Moving AlongPerrys7
8810Somebody TellTribute8
9215I Choose JoyTaylors2
101411Too MuchPaid In Full10
111117Healed By the Stripes Browders11
121217Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers9
131317When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 10
14417Peace In TrustingIsaacs4
151517OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family15
161627Grace Ain’t FairNelons1(4)
17178When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen17
18186How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet18
191917Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
20218The BookKaren Peck & New River20
21289Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway21
22236A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers) 22
232020The Way Gaither Vocal Band3
24266Bring That Giant Down11th Hour24
25276Jesus Frees the FallenGold City25
26306Make It Count The Sound26
27326Doubt the StormKenna Turner West27
282219The Final Word Whisnants8
292913Never Been a TimeTalleys29
30335Given, Buried, Risen Legacy Five30
313120God Walks InFreemans25
322427Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank1(2)
332518UnspokenJordan Family Band11
34364Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King34
35355People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter35
36392Across the RiverMark Bishop36
37403Enter InInspirations37
38384Take Me BackBrowns38
391Songs of GraceGreater Vision39
401Red, Black & WhiteWilburn & Wilburn40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
