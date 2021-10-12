New Releases from Mark Lowry & Kevin Williams

Nashville, TN (October 12th, 2021) – During the initial shutdowns of 2020, Mark Lowry took to social media. Nearly every day, he streamed a live ‘Check In’ video to chat with viewers and sing a few hymns together. Those ‘Check In’ videos became a welcomed light for those struggling, giving a daily reminder of God’s goodness and love nestled in the lyrics of those beloved songs. In time, Mark reached out to his good friend Kevin Williams to provide some guitar accompaniment for these live streams. Kevin’s stripped down, acoustic guitar paired beautifully with these simple, but powerful songs and created the perfect opportunity for those at home to sing along. This unique dual disc collection, Sit Up Straight & Sing Vol 1, was birthed from those daily Check Ins – one disc with these timeless hymns played by Kevin, and one with Mark’s rich baritone vocals inviting you to sing along.

In addition to recording a collection of beloved hymns, Mark and Kevin carried the simplicity into an album of Christmas classics. Pull up a chair and gather around to sing along with this collection of acoustic Christmas favorites, entitled Simply Christmas. In his first Christmas release in over fifteen years, the platinum selling artist presents these caroling favorites, accompanied on the guitar by the ever-talented Kevin Williams. Included in this 2-disc set is both a listening album, as well as an instrumental showcasing Kevin’s musicianship. Together, the complete project brings back precious memories of holidays past, in an unique way that is just simply Christmas.

Both projects, Sit Up Straight & Sing Vol 1 and Simply Christmas are available now on all digital and streaming platforms, as well as on marklowry.com and kevinwilliamsmusic.com.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow both Mark Lowry and Kevin Williams on social media or visit marklowry.com and kevinwilliamsmusic.com.