Monday – October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The LeFevre Quartet hold on to the #1 spot this week with “The 99″ – the third single from the AGM Award winning Daywind Records release Hope. The chart also sees debuts from Greater Vision and Wilburn & Wilburn this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1116The 99LeFevre Quartet1(3)
2214Address Change Notification Southbound2
3313What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 3
4411Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound4
5522The God I KnowErwins1(2)
6616Those HandsDown East Boys6
7711 Keep Moving AlongPerrys7
8811Somebody TellTribute8
9916I Choose JoyTaylors2
101012Too MuchPaid In Full10
111118Healed By the Stripes Browders11
121218Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers9
131318When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 10
141418Peace In TrustingIsaacs4
151518OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family15
161628Grace Ain’t FairNelons1(4)
17179When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen17
18187How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet18
191918Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
20209The BookKaren Peck & New River20
212110Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway21
22227A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers) 22
232321The Way Gaither Vocal Band3
24247Bring That Giant Down11th Hour24
25257Jesus Frees the FallenGold City25
26267Make It Count The Sound26
27277Doubt the StormKenna Turner West27
282820The Final Word Whisnants8
292914Never Been a TimeTalleys29
30306Given, Buried, Risen Legacy Five30
313121God Walks InFreemans25
323228Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank1(2)
333319UnspokenJordan Family Band11
34345Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King34
35356People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter35
36363Across the RiverMark Bishop36
37374Enter InInspirations37
38385Take Me BackBrowns38
39392Songs of GraceGreater Vision39
40402Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

