Monday – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound take over the #1 spot this week with “Keep On Keepin’ On” – the debut single from the group’s latest StowTown Records release Keeping On. The chart also sees debuts from Poet Voices, Crabb Family, Sunday Drive, Jim & Melissa Brady, and The Old Paths this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1413Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound1
2713Keep Moving Along Perrys2
3813Somebody Tell Tribute Quartet3
4314What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 4
5118The 99LeFevre Quartet1(4)
6525The God I KnowErwins1(2)
71711 When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen7
8215Address Change Notification Southbound2
9189How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet9
102011The BookKaren Peck & New River10
111014Too Much Paid In Full10
12229A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers) 12
13269Make It CountThe Sound13
14618Those HandsDown East Boys6
152112Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway15
161920Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
171120Healed By the Stripes Browders11
181220Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers12
19308Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five19
201420Peace In TrustingIsaacs4
211520OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family15
22279Doubt the Storm Kenna Turner West22
232323The Way Gaither Vocal Band3
24249Bring That Giant Down11th Hour24
25259Jesus Frees the FallenGold City25
261630Grace Ain’t FairNelons1(4)
27394Songs of GraceGreater Vision27
281320When They All Get TogetherMark Trammell Quartet10
29404Black, White & RedWilburn & Wilburn29
30347Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King30
31813I Choose JoyTaylors2
32358People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter32
33366Across the RiverMark Bishop33
34376Enter InInspirations34
35387Take Me BackBrowns35
361Twice On SundayPoet Voices36
371StonesCrabb Family37
381The LightSunday Drive38
391ThunderJim & Melissa Brady39
401How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

