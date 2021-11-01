REVIEW: Oak Ridge Boys – Front Porch Singin’

Producer: David Cobb

Record Label: Lightning Rod Records

Website: www.oakridgeboys.com

Grammy winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, the Oak Ridge Boys release an other great album. Oaks fans will be delighted song selection as they once again choose a variety of Gospel and inspiring Country songs. Produced by renowned Country music producer, Dave Cobb, this CD was created to meet people where their needs are. Recorded in Nashville on the Lightning Rod Records label, it has a true Nashville feel.

Always known for their love for God, Country, and Family, this album reflects just that. With six Gospel songs and four Country songs, the CD offers the inspiration and joy that is sure to reach hearts of every age.

Starting with the Country side, “Life Is Beautiful”, featuring Duane Allen, is an inspiring love song of sharing a beautiful life with the woman you’ve spent so many years sharing joy and sadness, the fun things of life as well as the hard things of life. Living life with all the twists and turns that it brings, the beautiful life is living it together. William Lee Golden sings “Old Ways”, reminding us that old ways don’t always lose their value, just because old days are gone. Richard Sterbin reminds us that he is a fine bass singer on the old Country classic “Red River Valley”.” Til I See You Again” also has a great Country feel.

Joe Bonsall takes the lead on “Promised Land” reminding us about the joys of Heaven – the promised land and how all the struggles of this life will be worth it over there. “Life’s Railway To Heaven” takes us back more than a few years and is done in a great a Capella arrangement. I must admit that my two favorites of this old Southern Gospel reviewer are the two barn burners on the project. “Rock My Soul” will rock your soul with the Oaks lively rendition of the old Gospel classic. The Boys do a great job showing their versatility on the old spiritual “Swing Down Chariot”. The other Gospel songs include the title song of the project, “Love, Light, and Healing” and an old hymn “Unclouded Day”.

It’s got Gospel and Country, but most of all it just got some really good music. You won’t go wrong with this newest work by The Oak Ridge Boys.