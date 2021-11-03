Michael Combs To Perform At Graceland Gospel Music Festival

Memphis, Tennessee (November 3, 2021) World renowned Gospel Artists Michael Combs, will performing at the first annual Graceland Gospel Music Festival at Elvis Presley’s famous home, Graceland, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee.

Michael commented “I am beyond excited about singing at Graceland on November 5th. What an amazing place to sing about Jesus!! Elvis (and J.D.) would approve no doubt!! Hope to see everyone there.”

The historic home of “The King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis Presley, ‘Graceland’, is about to host its first annual Gospel music concerts with three exciting nights of prime time Gospel artists.

Featuring such artists as Triumphant Quartet, Michael Combs, Karen Peck and New River, Brian Free and Assurance, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Joseph Habedank, and many more, these concert are sure to be some of the most exciting concert of the year.

