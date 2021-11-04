Music City Quartet Performs At Graceland Gospel Music Festival

Memphis, Tennessee (November 4, 2021) Quickly rising Music City Quartet , will performing at the first annual Graceland Gospel Music Festival at Elvis Presley’s famous home, Graceland, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee.
The historic home of “The King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis Presley, ‘Graceland’, is about to host its first annual Gospel music concerts with three exciting nights of prime time Gospel artists.
Featuring such artists as Music City Quartet, Michael Combs, Karen Peck and New River, Brian Free and Assurance, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Joseph Habedank, and many more, these concert are sure to be some of the most exciting concert of the year.
Jim Sheldon, Bass singer for the Music City Quartet, stated, “People visiting Graceland offer a very large selection of people from around the world, and this gives us a rare opportunity to reach people we would possibly never have the opportunity to sing and minister to.”
