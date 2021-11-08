Ad
Monday – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound take over the #1 spot this week with “Keep On Keepin’ On” – the debut single from the group’s latest StowTown Records release Keeping On. The chart also sees debuts from Poet Voices, Crabb Family, Sunday Drive, Jim & Melissa Brady, and The Old Paths this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1114Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound1(2)
2214Keep Moving Along Perrys2
3314Somebody Tell Tribute Quartet3
4415What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 4
5519The 99LeFevre Quartet1(4)
6626The God I KnowErwins1(2)
7712 When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen7
8816Address Change Notification Southbound2
9910How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet9
101012The BookKaren Peck & New River10
111115Too Much Paid In Full10
121210A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers) 12
131310Make It CountThe Sound13
141419Those HandsDown East Boys6
151513Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway15
161621Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
171721Healed By the Stripes Browders11
181821Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers12
19199Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five19
202021Peace In TrustingIsaacs4
212121OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family15
222210Doubt the Storm Kenna Turner West22
232324The Way Gaither Vocal Band3
242410Bring That Giant Down11th Hour24
252510Jesus Frees the FallenGold City25
262631Grace Ain’t FairNelons1(4)
27275Songs of GraceGreater Vision27
282821When They All Get TogetherMark Trammell Quartet10
29295Black, White & RedWilburn & Wilburn29
30308Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King30
313114I Choose JoyTaylors2
32329People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter32
33337Across the RiverMark Bishop33
34347Enter InInspirations34
35358Take Me BackBrowns35
36362Twice On SundayPoet Voices36
37372StonesCrabb Family37
38382The LightSunday Drive38
39392ThunderJim & Melissa Brady39
40402How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

