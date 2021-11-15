Ad
November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Tribute Quartet takes over the #1 spot this week with “Somebody Tell” – the current single from the group’s Daywind Records release Living the Stories. The chart also sees debuts from Joseph Habedank, The Hoppers, Gordon Mote, and Lauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan) this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1315Somebody TellTribute Quartet1
2416What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 2
31013The BookKaren Peck & New River3
4911How Saved I Am Triumphant Quartet4
5115Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound 1(2)
61211A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)6
7713 When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen7
81311 Make It CountThe Sound8
91910Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five9
10215Keep Moving AlongPerrys2
112411Bring That Giant Down11th Hour11
122511Jesus Frees the Fallen Gold City12
13276Songs of GraceGreater Vision13
14817Address Change NotificationSouthbound2
151514Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway15
161622Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
172211Doubt the Storm Kenna Turner West17
18627 The God I KnowErwins1(2)
19520The 99LeFevre Quartet1(4)
20296Black, White & RedWilburn & Wilburn20
21309Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King21
223210People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter22
23337Across the RiverMark Bishop23
24348Enter InInspirations24
251JerichoJoseph Habedank25
262022Peace In TrustingIsaacs4
27383The LightSunday Drive27
282122OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family16
29393ThunderJim & Melissa Brady29
30403How Good the Good News Feels Old Paths30
313115I Choose JoyTaylors2
321116Too MuchPaid In Full10
331420Those HandsDown East Boys6
341722Healed By the StripesBrowders11
35359Take Me BackBrowns35
36363Twice On SundayPoet Voices36
37373StonesCrabb Family37
381Can You See the ClockHoppers38
391His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote39
401EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

