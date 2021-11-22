Ad
News Ticker

Monday – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Tribute Quartet takes over the #1 spot this week with “Somebody Tell” – the current single from the group’s Daywind Records release Living the Stories. The chart also sees debuts from Joseph Habedank, The Hoppers, Gordon Mote, and Lauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan) this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1116Somebody TellTribute Quartet1(2)
2217What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 2
3314The BookKaren Peck & New River3
4412How Saved I Am Triumphant Quartet4
5516Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound 1(2)
6612A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)6
7714 When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen7
8812 Make It CountThe Sound8
9911Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five9
101016Keep Moving AlongPerrys2
111112Bring That Giant Down11th Hour11
121212Jesus Frees the Fallen Gold City12
13137Songs of GraceGreater Vision13
141418Address Change NotificationSouthbound2
151515Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway15
161623Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
171712Doubt the Storm Kenna Turner West17
181828 The God I KnowErwins1(2)
191921The 99LeFevre Quartet1(4)
20207Black, White & RedWilburn & Wilburn20
212110Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King21
222211People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter22
23238Across the RiverMark Bishop23
24249Enter InInspirations24
25252JerichoJoseph Habedank25
262623Peace In TrustingIsaacs4
27274The LightSunday Drive27
282823OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family16
29294ThunderJim & Melissa Brady29
30304How Good the Good News Feels Old Paths30
313116I Choose JoyTaylors2
323217Too MuchPaid In Full10
333421Those HandsDown East Boys6
343423Healed By the StripesBrowders11
353510Take Me BackBrowns35
36364Twice On SundayPoet Voices36
37374StonesCrabb Family37
38382Can You See the ClockHoppers38
39392His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote39
40402EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes