Monday – November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River take over the #1 spot this week with “The Book” – the third #1 h it single from the group’s Daywind Records release Lift His Name. The chart also sees debuts from LeFevre Quartet, Adam Crabb, Collingsworth Family, and The Whisnants this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1315The BookKaren Peck & New River1
2218What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 2
3413How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet3
4613A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)4
5715When the Old, Old Story Was NewKingsmen5
6813Make It CountThe Sound6
7913 Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five7
8117 Somebody TellTribute Quartet1(2)
91113Bring That Giant Down11th Hour9
10517Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound1(2)
11138Songs of GraceGreater Vision11
121213Jesus Frees the Fallen Gold City12
132011Black, White & RedWilburn & Wilburn13
142111Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King14
152212People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter15
16239Across the RiverMark Bishop16
171713Doubt the Storm Kenna Turner West17
18253JerichoJoseph Habedank18
191017Keep Moving AlongPerrys2
201419Address Change NotificationSouthbound2
211516Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway15
221624Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
23295ThunderJim & Melissa Brady23
242410Enter InInspirations24
251829The God I KnowErwins1(2)
261922The 99LeFevre Quartet1(4)
27277The LightSunday Drive27
28305How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths28
293511Take Me BackBrowns29
30365Twice On SundayPoet Voices30
31375StonesCrabb Family31
32383Can You See the ClockHoppers32
33393His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote33
34403EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)34
351My JesusLeFevre Quartet35
361HigherAdam Crabb36
373117I Choose JoyTaylors2
383218Too MuchPaid In Full10
391Not One WordCollingsworth Family39
401Go Tell OneWhisnants40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

