Award-winning Songwriter Dianne Wilkinson Passes Away

AbsolutelyGospel.com received word that beloved songwriter Dianne Wilkinson passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

A friend of the site, Dianne was a force to be reckoned with as a songwriter – penning industry standards like “Boundless Love,” “We Shall See Jesus,” “Homeland,” “Master Builder,” “That Old White Flag,” “Hey, Jonah,” and “That Little Baby.”

Dianne was awarded Songwriter of the Year (Professional) twice in the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards (2008, 2014) and most recently Song of the Year this year for co-writing “Those Same Hands” (Gold City) with Rebecca J. Peck.

AbsolutelyGospel.com Editor-in-Chief Chris Unthank said, “Dianne was an early supporter of what we do on this site and with our awards program. She never failed to stop and have a lengthy chat about her favorite subject – Gospel music – whenever you saw her. I personally saw how she mentored new writers and took them under her wings. She was a treasure to this industry and will be greatly missed.”

Details and arrangement are forthcoming.