Monday – December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot this week with “The Book” – the third #1 h it single from the group’s Daywind Records release Lift His Name. The chart also sees debuts from The Taylors, Mylon Hayes Family, The Hyssongs, and The Williamsons this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1116The BookKaren Peck & New River1(2)
2314How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet 2
3516When the Old, Old Story Was NewKingsmen3
4414A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)4
5614Make It CountThe Sound5
6713Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five6
7219 What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance2
8818 Somebody TellTribute Quartet1(2)
9914Bring That Giant Down11th Hour9
101018Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound1(2)
11119Songs of GraceGreater Vision11
121513 People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter12
13139Black, White & RedWilburn & Wilburn13
141412Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King14
152411Enter InInspirations15
161610Across the RiverMark Bishop16
171214Jesus Frees the Fallen Gold City12
18184JerichoJoseph Habedank18
191918Keep Moving AlongPerrys2
20236ThunderJim & Melissa Brady20
212117Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway15
222225Faithful Once AgainSteeles14
231714Doubt the StormKenna Turner West17
24278The LightSunday Drive24
25286How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths25
262020Address Change NotificationSouthbound2
27306Twice On SundayPoet Voices27
28316StonesCrabb Family28
292912Take Me BackBrowns29
30324Can You See the ClockHoppers30
31334His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote31
32344EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)32
33352My JesusLeFevre Quartet33
34362HigherAdam Crabb34
35392Not One WordCollingsworth Family35
36402Go Tell OneWhisnants36
371The SameTaylors37
381Oh What a DayMylon Hayes Family38
391His Will, His Way, Our FaithHyssongs39
401NO
IMAGE
Read It AgainWilliamsons40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart

