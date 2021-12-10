AGM founder Deon Unthank Hospitalized

Deon Unthank, founder of AbsolutelyGospel.com, has been hospitalized due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. He and his family are requesting prayer for a swift recovery and wisdom for the healthcare workers to make the best decisions.



Deon said, “We’ve always said that our readers are the best prayer network around, and I believe that those prayers on my behalf will be what is needed for me to recover. Thank you in advance for your prayers for me and my wife.”