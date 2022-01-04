Ad
Mickey Bell to Host New Syndicated Radio Program – "Throw Back Gospel"

January 4, 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (January 3, 2022) – Mickey Bell – stand-up comedian, host, writer, speaker, and all-around-encourager – can now be heard weekly on the newly released syndicated radio program, “Throw Back Gospel.”

Other syndicated programs within the industry play the latest song releases and feature their songs in a countdown format, “Throw Back Gospel” puts the focus on the great songs of our past.  Each week, the show picks a month and year and plays the music that was charting during that time period.  In addition to the music, host Mickey Bell will also highlight the events that was taking place in our world while this music was being played.

“Today’s artists are releasing some great music but we have had strong and impactful songs that got us to where we are today.” Bell states. “We are not ignoring the new but we are taking two hours each week just to keep those hits from the past alive for today’s audiences.”

Listeners who are unable to find a station near them are able to visit the show website to hear this up-tempo approach each week.

Station Managers are able to receive this 2-hour show each week for FREE!

For show demo, visit https://www.ThrowBackGospel.com

ABOUT MICKEY BELL:

Mickey Bell is quickly becoming one of the most sought after comedians, hosts and speakers around the country. His humor is geared for all ages and will have you wanting more. His style is unlike any other because he is just “MICKEY.” He doesn’t strive to copy or be just like anyone else. He uses his quick wit and church experience with stories that will have you laughing.

Being raised in Alabama all of his life, Mickey has taken notice of all the things we do that doesn’t really make sense and has turned that knowledge into a great evening of laughs. He doesn’t see the need to use vulgar language which allows him to entertain on any stage and at any event.

His personal story is one of restoration and getting a second chance. He shares about his struggle with depression and uses his downfall to encourage and lift others up.

Connect with Mickey Bell:

– Official Website
– Facebook
– Instagram
– YouTube

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

