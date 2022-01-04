Mickey Bell to Host New Syndicated Radio Program – “Throw Back Gospel”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (January 3, 2022) – Mickey Bell – stand-up comedian, host, writer, speaker, and all-around-encourager – can now be heard weekly on the newly released syndicated radio program, “Throw Back Gospel.”

Other syndicated programs within the industry play the latest song releases and feature their songs in a countdown format, “Throw Back Gospel” puts the focus on the great songs of our past. Each week, the show picks a month and year and plays the music that was charting during that time period. In addition to the music, host Mickey Bell will also highlight the events that was taking place in our world while this music was being played.

“Today’s artists are releasing some great music but we have had strong and impactful songs that got us to where we are today.” Bell states. “We are not ignoring the new but we are taking two hours each week just to keep those hits from the past alive for today’s audiences.”

Listeners who are unable to find a station near them are able to visit the show website to hear this up-tempo approach each week.

ABOUT MICKEY BELL:

Mickey Bell is quickly becoming one of the most sought after comedians, hosts and speakers around the country. His humor is geared for all ages and will have you wanting more. His style is unlike any other because he is just “MICKEY.” He doesn’t strive to copy or be just like anyone else. He uses his quick wit and church experience with stories that will have you laughing.



Being raised in Alabama all of his life, Mickey has taken notice of all the things we do that doesn’t really make sense and has turned that knowledge into a great evening of laughs. He doesn’t see the need to use vulgar language which allows him to entertain on any stage and at any event.

His personal story is one of restoration and getting a second chance. He shares about his struggle with depression and uses his downfall to encourage and lift others up.

