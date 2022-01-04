StowTown Records Signs Sunday Drive to Label

Nashville, TN (January 4, 2022) – StowTown Records is excited to announce the signing of Sunday Drive, a multi-award winning group composed of Jeff Treece and his wife, Misty, and brother, Dusty. They are no strangers to gospel music and come to the label with a wealth of industry experience, including numerous radio hits. As a featured artist at the Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, TN, they sing to several thousand fans each year.

StowTown co-founder and industry veteran, Ernie Haase, shared his enthusiasm about the addition of Sunday Drive to their stellar roster of artists, “When we started StowTown Records over 10 years ago, it was always about making music and helping friends make their music known. Sunday Drive fits our mission statement perfectly. I’ve known Jeff Treece for many years, and I have always been drawn to his musical talents. With his wife Misty on vocals, I’m blown away by their new sound and direction. The sky is the limit! We are honored to have them on the StowTown label and cannot wait for you to experience Sunday Drive!”

Their first StowTown project, Breaking Boundaries, is produced by multi-Dove award winning producer, Wayne Haun, and is slated for a Spring 2022 release. The new recording includes nine original songs by some of gospel music’s most prolific songwriters, including two songs co-written by Jeff Treece. Looking toward a bright future with StowTown, Jeff shared his excitement about the new collaboration, “Misty, Dusty and I are beyond excited about our new partnership with StowTown Records. There are moments in life when God’s perfect will is confirmed by his perfect timing, and this is one of those instances. He has ordered every step, and we are thrilled for everyone to hear this new project. Through the pens of the amazingly gifted songwriters and Wayne Haun’s extraordinary producing and arranging, we look forward to sharing this new season for Sunday Drive.”

The first radio single from Breaking Boundaries, “Grace & Goodness,” was released today, and will be available on all digital platforms on January 28, 2022, via Provident/Sony.

ABOUT SUNDAY DRIVE:

Sunday Drive is a multi-award winning group from Knoxville, Tennessee, composed of Jeff Treece and his wife, Misty, and brother, Dusty. The group is known for their smooth harmonies and Misty’s rich, Karen Carpenter-style vocals. Having garnered multiple Vocal Group and Entertainer of the Year honors, they have performed alongside such artists as the Gaithers, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Oak Ridge Boys, David Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. Sunday Drive provides a veteran entertainment and worship experience with a fresh and unique style. Their goal is to present a joyful and upbeat experience that uplifts and encourages, while taking the audience’s mind off of everyday life struggles. Whether with a three-minute song or in an entire concert, Sunday Drive strives to be a light to the world and to share the good news of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

LINKS:

http://www.sundaydrivemusic.com/

http://www.facebook.com/sundaydrive

http://www.instagram.com/sundaydrive_music

http://www.youtube.com/user/sundaydrivetv

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Booth Brothers, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, Legacy Five, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, Paid In Full, The Perrys, David Phelps, The Steeles, Sunday Drive, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists.

LINK:

www.stowtownrecords.com/