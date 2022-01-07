William Lee Golden and The Goldens Continue To Celebrate Success Of “Come And Dine”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons ‘The Goldens’ continue to celebrate the success of their current single, “Come And Dine,” off their upcoming album, Old Country Church Gospel. “Come And Dine” has received overwhelmingly positive responses on social media, surpassing 1 million views on Facebook. Not only is the single their first #1 hit, but it has held the spot on the CDX TRACtion Southern Gospel & Positive Country Chart for 7 weeks now! A favorite of Golden and his sons, the tune is an upbeat classic that calls to feast at the table with Jesus. “Come And Dine” was the first of three singles released off their three-album collection including two others titled Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics, and Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock. The albums contain over 30 songs spread amongst several genres that all have an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens.



“We live in an age where anything is possible,” shares William Lee Golden. “Come And Dine” has been a family favorite and to see the fans react to it the way they have has been very humbling. The fact that it remained at #1 with CDX for 7 weeks makes my heart so proud! Thank you to everyone for supporting our music.”



William Lee Golden and The Goldens have released three singles from their upcoming albums Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics, Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock, and Old Country Church Gospel which will be released in early 2022. Following the release of “Come And Dine“, “Four Walls” and “Jambalaya” were launched, including both lyric and concept videos:

Golden kept spirits high as the world seemed down during the pandemic, by gathering his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, Ben Isaacs, and Michael Sykes to record the three albums. Golden, his family, and friends bring their fresh interpretations to longtime favorites, with Golden delivering reminiscent renditions of Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone,” and Jim Reeves’s “Welcome to My World.” Chris shines on Tom Petty’s “Southern Accent,” Rusty delivers a vibrant take on Bob Seger’s hit “Hollywood Nights” and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman’s “Multi-Colored Lady.”

Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics

1. I Still Miss Someone

2. Four Walls

3. Welcome To My World

4. Take Me Home Country Roads

5. The Great Speckled Bird

6. Green Green Grass Of Home

7. Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On

8. You Are My Sunshine

9. For The Good Times

10. Jambalaya

Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock

1. Me And Bobby McGee

2. The Long And Winding Road

3. Stand By Me

4. Long Black Veil

5. Southern Accents

6. Elvira

7. Multi-colored Lady

8. Bobbie Sue

9. Hollywood Nights

Old Country Church G ospel

1. Come And Dine

2. Old Country Church

3. It’s Suppertime

4. If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again

5. Until Then

6. Why Me, Lord?

7. Power In The Blood

8. Too Much To Gain

9. Sheltered

10. Softly And Tenderly

11. Love Lifted Me

12. I Saw The Light



There are few things more powerful than family harmony and rarely has that been more evident than on the three new albums recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame and Oak Ridge Boy member, William Lee Golden who, along with his talented sons have created William Lee Golden and The Goldens. The Brewton, Alabama native cements his considerable legacy in the music industry with three distinctive collections that reflect his musical roots and the journey that has made him one of America’s most unique troubadours. From revered gospel classics to beloved country gems and iconic rock favorites, Golden leads his family through the songs that have been stepping stones on his well-traveled musical journey. It all comes together as a rich sonic tapestry that fans will cherish. For more, visit williamleegoldenandthegoldens.com.

Copperline is a global music distributor offering the highest level service for independent labels in partnership with industry powerhouse, The Orchard. With a team of seasoned industry veterans, Copperline has been able to provide millions of streams in over one hundred countries for its uniquely diverse label clients. Copperline is heavily involved in pursuing television and film synch opportunities and has extensive placements with Netflix, Amazon, Universal, HBO, and others.



Copperline has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Canada, and Berlin, including clients in Italy, Germany, South Africa, the United States, and others. Through its passion for music, Copperline continues to expand its reach globally. For more information, visit copperline.com.