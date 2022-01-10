Tim Lovelace Launches Moments That Motivate Podcast

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Bestselling comedian and GRAMMY®-nominated StowTown Records singer/songwriter and instrumentalist Tim Lovelace adds podcast host to an ever-growing list of accolades with the debut of “Moments that Motivate.” Available on major podcasting platforms, the series will bow a new two-minute episode every other Monday, spotlighting humorous and often touching stories from Lovelace’s life, shared with a heaping dose of inspirational insight. Listen now to “Moments that Motivate with Tim Lovelace.”



Birthed from Lovelace’s popular segments broadcast on SiriusXM and other radio stations across the country, the “Moments that Motivate” podcast features such curiosity-piquing episode titles as “Coffee in My Coffee,” “Ping-Pong Balls and an Airplane,” “Everyday Grace” and “The Poncho Tent,” among others. Lovelace hopes the podcast will help encourage and uplift listeners along life’s journey.



“Everyone has a story, and no two are the same,” he shares. “When stories are told, hearts are connected. The stories I share in ‘Moments that Motivate’ are intended to make us stop and chuckle, realizing that time is more than precious—it’s priceless.”

“When the teams at StowTown and Provident/Sony encouraged me to expand the platform and make these segments available as a podcast, it seemed like the right next step for these motivational messages from my heart,” Lovelace adds. “I’m excited to be starting 2022 with this new podcast, and I hope it’s a place where listeners find encouragement and inspiration.”

“With the radio success of ‘Moments that Motivate with Tim Lovelace,’ StowTown is thrilled that Tim will now have a biweekly podcast,” says Landon Beene, president and CEO, StowTown Records. “Tim is one of those people who makes your heart and soul smile. His ability to lift spirits with just a few short words or a real life experience makes this new podcast so appealing and necessary in the chaos of life.”

About Tim Lovelace

A GRAMMY® and Dove Award-nominee, Tim Lovelace is a Billboard Top 5 comedian; a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame; a BMI Award-winning songwriter and publisher; an acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and vocalist; and host of the syndicated “The Music City Show.” Beloved for his diverse musical talents and crystal clean humor, Lovelace’s comedic hit songs can be heard on SiriusXM and other radio stations around the country, and he has been featured on various Gold and Platinum-selling videos. Lovelace’s ultimate goal is for his humor to provide purpose, encouraging others to discover real joy and inspiring them to passionately pursue their own dreams.



About StowTown Records

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and welcomed partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble in 2014. A powerhouse independent Gospel music label, StowTown is home to renowned pop/Inspirational artists David Phelps, Charles Billingsley, Cana’s Voice, TaRanda Greene, Jody McBrayer and Tiffany Coburn, as well as acclaimed comedian Tim Lovelace, and some of Southern Gospel’s biggest names, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant, Doug Anderson, The Browns, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, The Guardians, Legacy Five, Trey Ivey, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Steeles and The Taylors. Distributed worldwide via Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records artists have garnered GRAMMY® nominations, multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases.



For further information, visit timlovelace.com or stowtownrecords.com. Follow Lovelace on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.