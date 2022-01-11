NQC Announces New Event, Shipshewana Amish Country Jubilee, in Partnership with Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, Indiana

SHIPSHEWANA, Indiana (January 11, 2022) – Clarke Beasley, NQC Executive Vice President, today announced the creation of a new event, in partnership with the Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, Indiana.

Blue Gate Theatre and the National Quartet Convention have joined forces to present the Shipshewana Amish Country Jubilee, to be held October 13-15, 2022, featuring some of Gospel music’s most beloved artists.

“We have long admired Mel Riegsecker and his team for what they have accomplished at the Blue Gate Theater complex,” Clark Beasley says. “We are delighted to partner with them to produce a very special event this coming fall.”

“NQC is known for bringing great things together,” Mel Riegsecker, owner of Blue Gate, says. “Now, they’re bringing the Blue Gate Theatre together with an NQC experience. This is going to be an incredible event full of music and fellowship in Shipshewana.”

The three-day event will feature concerts by the Hoppers, Triumphant, Jim & Melissa Brady, Tribute Quartet, Mark Lowry, Guy Penrod, David Phelps, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, the Guardians, Primitive Quartet and a special appearance by Second-Half Quartet.

Tickets for the Shipshewana Amish Country Jubilee will go on sale, Friday, January 14, 2022 at TheBlueGate.com or by calling 260-768-4725.

For more information on The Blue Gate Theatre, visit www.TheBlueGate.com. For more information on NQC, visit www.NQConline.com.