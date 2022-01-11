Ad
News Ticker

NQC Announces New Event, Shipshewana Amish Country Jubilee, in Partnership with Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, Indiana

January 11, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

SHIPSHEWANA, Indiana (January 11, 2022) – Clarke BeasleyNQC Executive Vice President, today announced the creation of a new event, in partnership with the Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, Indiana.

Blue Gate Theatre and the National Quartet Convention have joined forces to present the Shipshewana Amish Country Jubilee, to be held October 13-15, 2022, featuring some of Gospel music’s most beloved artists.

“We have long admired Mel Riegsecker and his team for what they have accomplished at the Blue Gate Theater complex,” Clark Beasley says. “We are delighted to partner with them to produce a very special event this coming fall.”

“NQC is known for bringing great things together,” Mel Riegsecker, owner of Blue Gate, says. “Now, they’re bringing the Blue Gate Theatre together with an NQC experience.  This is going to be an incredible event full of music and fellowship in Shipshewana.” 

The three-day event will feature concerts by the Hoppers, Triumphant, Jim & Melissa Brady, Tribute Quartet, Mark Lowry, Guy Penrod, David Phelps, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, the Guardians, Primitive Quartet and a special appearance by Second-Half Quartet

Tickets for the Shipshewana Amish Country Jubilee will go on sale, Friday, January 14, 2022 at TheBlueGate.com or by calling 260-768-4725. 

For more information on The Blue Gate Theatre, visit www.TheBlueGate.com. For more information on NQC, visit www.NQConline.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes