Ad
News Ticker

Bill Gaither Kicks Off 2022 Spring Tour This Week

January 17, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Alexandria, IN – Popular singer/songwriter, Bill Gaither kicks off his  Something Good Is About To Happen Tour this week, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band (pictured in attached jpg), to four Florida cities. Gaither plans to travel to a dozen states during the first five months of 2022, kicking off the Spring tour with stops this week in Ft Myers, Ocala, Largo and Ft Lauderdale.

At 85 years of age, Gaither appears to have even more excitement and energy as he takes off for yet another live concert Tour. “Now more than ever, people need encouragement,” the Gospel Music Hall of Famer and Songwriter of the Century states. “Honestly, I just love doing what I do. I enjoy leading an audience through an evening that leaves them inspired, encouraged, hopeful – perhaps introducing them to songs or ideas they can hold onto when life gets tough.” 

Taking the stage in Florida this week with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith and talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical team, comprised of guitarist Kevin Williams, pianist Matthew Holt and drummer Greg Ritchie.

Tickets for the 2022 Something Good Is About To Happen Tour dates in Florida, as well as the entire Spring concert schedule are on sale now. To obtain a complete tour schedule, purchase tickets or receive additional information visit www.gaither.com

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes