Bill Gaither Kicks Off 2022 Spring Tour This Week

Alexandria, IN – Popular singer/songwriter, Bill Gaither kicks off his Something Good Is About To Happen Tour this week, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band (pictured in attached jpg), to four Florida cities. Gaither plans to travel to a dozen states during the first five months of 2022, kicking off the Spring tour with stops this week in Ft Myers, Ocala, Largo and Ft Lauderdale.

At 85 years of age, Gaither appears to have even more excitement and energy as he takes off for yet another live concert Tour. “Now more than ever, people need encouragement,” the Gospel Music Hall of Famer and Songwriter of the Century states. “Honestly, I just love doing what I do. I enjoy leading an audience through an evening that leaves them inspired, encouraged, hopeful – perhaps introducing them to songs or ideas they can hold onto when life gets tough.”

Taking the stage in Florida this week with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith and talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical team, comprised of guitarist Kevin Williams, pianist Matthew Holt and drummer Greg Ritchie.

Tickets for the 2022 Something Good Is About To Happen Tour dates in Florida, as well as the entire Spring concert schedule are on sale now. To obtain a complete tour schedule, purchase tickets or receive additional information visit www.gaither.com.

