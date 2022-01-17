Ad
Monday – January 17, 2022

January 17, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant Quartet hold on to the #1 spot this week with “How Saved I Am” – the second #1 hit single from the group’s StowTown Records release Bigger Than Sunday. The chart also sees debuts from The Guardians, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn (featuring The Isaacs), and Down East Boys this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1120How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet1(2)
2219Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five2
3320A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)3
4420Make It CountThe Sound4
5515Songs of GraceGreater Vision5
6620Bring That Giant Down11th Hour6
7715 Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn7
8810JerichoJoseph Habedank8
9925What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance2
101022The BookKaren Peck & New River1(6)
111112ThunderJim & Melissa Brady11
121220Jesus Frees the FallenGold City12
131322When the Old, Old Story Was NewKingsmen3
141418Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King14
151519People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter12
161616Across the RiverMark Bishop16
171724 Somebody TellTribute Quartet1(2)
181810Can You See the ClockHoppers18
191914The LightSunday Drive19
202012How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths20
212118Take Me BackBrowns21
222224Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound1(2)
232326Keep Moving AlongPerrys2
242417Enter InInspirations15
252512Twice On SundayPoet Voices25
262612StonesCrabb Family26
272710His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote27
282810EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)28
29298My JesusLeFevre Quartet29
30308HigherAdam Crabb30
31312It’s Still Good NewsGuardians31
323220Doubt the StormKenna Turner West17
33338Not One WordCollingsworth Family33
34348Go Tell OneWhisnants34
35357The SameTaylors35
36362HopeCana’s Voice36
37372Nobody Knows Better Than MeTiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)37
383823Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway15
39392Your Sins Are ForgivenDown East Boys39
40407
Oh What a JoyMylon Hayes Family40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

