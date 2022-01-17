Ad
Scotty Inman Announces Solo Project with Main Street Music

January 17, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (January 17th, 2022) –Award winning vocalist and member of Triumphant Quartet, Scotty Inman is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a solo project as part of a new partnership with Main Street Music & Entertainment.

While his nearly two decade tenure with the fan-favorite Triumphant Quartet has afforded him opportunities too numerous to count, the 4-time BMI awarded singer/songwriter found himself with a considerable catalog of songs personal to him; songs about faith, family and life. 

“I have been blessed to have cuts by not only Triumphant, but several other artists within the genre. However, I realized that some of the songs were messages that I needed to share myself,” shares Scotty Inman.  “A solo project is the perfect opportunity to speak my heart and produce music that might not fit the mold of what I do with Triumphant, but I’m excited to branch out and let listeners get a glimpse into another side of who I am!”

The first single from the project, released on Berry Hill Records, will be released on February 1st, 2022.  Entitled ‘Grow Up Slow,’ the song conveys a father’s wish for his children in a way in which every parent or grandparent can identify.  Accompanied by a moving music video, to be released the same day, the single will be available on all digital & streaming platforms, as well as playing on Southern Gospel radio stations across the country.

“I wrote ‘Grow Up Slow’ specifically about my two kids, however I feel as though it is the heart of every parent.  Getting to, not only write this song with Sonya Isaacs Yeary & Becky Isaacs Bowman for my kids, but also being able to feature them in this music video has been incredible,” adds Inman.

The release of the full-length project, Anywhere Jesus Is, is slated for May 13th. 

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Scotty Inman on social media, or visit scottyinman.com.

