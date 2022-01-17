Scotty Inman Announces Solo Project with Main Street Music

Nashville, TN (January 17th, 2022) –Award winning vocalist and member of Triumphant Quartet, Scotty Inman is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a solo project as part of a new partnership with Main Street Music & Entertainment.

While his nearly two decade tenure with the fan-favorite Triumphant Quartet has afforded him opportunities too numerous to count, the 4-time BMI awarded singer/songwriter found himself with a considerable catalog of songs personal to him; songs about faith, family and life.

“I have been blessed to have cuts by not only Triumphant, but several other artists within the genre. However, I realized that some of the songs were messages that I needed to share myself,” shares Scotty Inman. “A solo project is the perfect opportunity to speak my heart and produce music that might not fit the mold of what I do with Triumphant, but I’m excited to branch out and let listeners get a glimpse into another side of who I am!”

The first single from the project, released on Berry Hill Records, will be released on February 1st, 2022. Entitled ‘Grow Up Slow,’ the song conveys a father’s wish for his children in a way in which every parent or grandparent can identify. Accompanied by a moving music video, to be released the same day, the single will be available on all digital & streaming platforms, as well as playing on Southern Gospel radio stations across the country.

“I wrote ‘Grow Up Slow’ specifically about my two kids, however I feel as though it is the heart of every parent. Getting to, not only write this song with Sonya Isaacs Yeary & Becky Isaacs Bowman for my kids, but also being able to feature them in this music video has been incredible,” adds Inman.

The release of the full-length project, Anywhere Jesus Is, is slated for May 13th.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Scotty Inman on social media, or visit scottyinman.com.