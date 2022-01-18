Jonathan Wilburn Debuts New Music Video

Jonathan Wilburn premieres the concept music video for his new song, “Black, White, & Red”, exclusively on Singing News TV this week. This incredible song has been captured visually by the production team at Godsey Media Management. Fans are sure to enjoy the story, the music, and the message.

Jonathan Wilburn says, “The Lord truly showed up while we were shooting “Black, White, & Red”. The crowd was feeling it. We were feeling it. And I know all the video viewers will sense it too. What a time we shared worshipping in that little church.”

Video Producer, Scott Godsey, states, “When a song this powerful is in your hands, you simply want to do it justice. You want to support the music and message visually in such a way that it draws more eyes and ears to The Gospel. Well, The Gospel was sung that night in a little country church and we were honored to have cameras rolling. This song…this video…is gonna change a life.”

This new video features Jonathan Wilburn and a supporting cast of people you know, such as his son, Jordan, and Gerrald Crabb. Watch it today exclusively on SingingNewsTV.

If you’re a subscriber, click this link to see the video or subscribe: CLICK HERE

Subscribe to Singing News TV at www.singingnewstv.com.

Find Jonathan Wilburn on Facebook or at www.jonathanwilburn.com