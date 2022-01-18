Top 100 Songs & Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2021

The Erwins take the #1 Song of the Year this year. Even though the song only spent two weeks in the #1 spot over the course of the year, “The God I Know”‘s impressive 28 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 21 songs reach the #1 spot by 16 different artists. Three artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“Messiah Overcame”, “The Book”, and “Made Right”), Tribute Quartet (“I Call It Home” and “Somebody Tell”), and Joseph Habedank (“Religion Isn’t Working” and “Goliah”).

Top 100 Songs of 2021

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.

RANK SONG ARTIST 1 The God I Know* Erwins 2 Grace Ain’t Fair* Nelons 3 Never Changing God* Kingdom Heirs 4 Religion Isn’t Working* Joseph Habedank 5 First Church of Mercy* The Sound 6 Messiah Overcame* Karen Peck & New River 7 What a Day* Legacy Five 8 He Walked Out* Triumphant Quartet 9 I Call It Home* Tribute Quartet 10 The 99* LeFevre Quartet 11 My King Is Known By Love* Crabb Family 12 What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 13 What Love* Down East Boys 14 Whosoever Will May Come 11th Hour 15 You Gotta Have a Song* Jim & Melissa Brady 16 Start With Well Done Greater Vision 17 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band 18 Walk Me Through Perrys 19 Address Change Notification Southbound 20 Keep On Keepin’ On* Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 21 Somebody Tell* Tribute Quartet 22 Peace In Trusting Isaacs 23 The Book* Karen Peck & New River 24 Faithful Once Again Steeles 25 The Way Gaither Vocal Band 26 Goliath* Joseph Habedank 27 He Will Be God* Whisnants 28 The Wilderness* Isaacs 29 Raised On Red Wilburn & Wilburn 30 Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet 31 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City 32 Wake Up Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 33 Send It On Down the Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter 34 This Is Amazing Grace Old Paths 35 Looks Like Jesus to Me Talleys 36 How Saved Am I Triumphant Quartet 37 The Final Word Whisnants 38 Keep Moving Along Perrys 39 I Choose Joy Taylors 40 When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 41 You’re Home to Stay Guardians 42 When the Old, Old Story Was New Kingsmen 43 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet 44 Hard Times Zane & Donna King 45 A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs

(with 3 Heath Brothers) 46 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance 47 You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us Mark Bishop 48 Overwhelming Mylon Hayes Family 49 I Know It’s Mine* 11th Hour 50 It Runs In the Family Collingsworth Family 51 Pray Til Something Happens to Me Kramers 52 Healed By the Stripes Browders 53 Make It Count The Sound 54 Bring That Giant Down 11th Hour 55 Glory Steeles 56 These Are the Days Kingsmen 57 Always Enough Bowling Family 58 Too Much Paid In Full 59 Given, Buried, Risen Legacy Five 60 Look at All I Lost Old Paths 61 Every Valley Has a Promise Endless Highway 62 Those Hands Down East Boys 63 Jesus Frees the Fallen Gold City 64 Unspoken Jordan Family Band 65 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision 66 Jordan Nelons 67 To Save My Life Carolina Boys 68 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians 69 The Day I Got Saved High Road 70 Doubt the Storm Kenna Turner West 71 Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations 72 Anytime’s a Good Time Hyssongs 73 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs 74 Songs of Grace Greater Vision 75 Made Right* Karen Peck & New River 76 Thinking Outside the Grave Master’s Voice 77 Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King 78 People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter 79 God Walks In Freemans 80 Black, White & Red Wilburn & Wilburn 81 He’s Leading the Way Williamsons 82 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs 83 Across the River Mark Bishop 84 We Come In the Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family 85 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet 86 The Warrior Is a Child Melissa Brady 87 I Want to Take Someone With Me Primitive Quartet 88 Roll Back River Tiffany Coburn

(with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound) 89 My Home Browders 90 Jericho Joseph Habedank 91 Enter In Inspirations 92 9 Makes Us 1 Legacy Five & Wardlaw Brothers 93 The Rock That Never Changes Lore Family 94 Never Been a Time Talleys 95 Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady 96 All the Way to the Gates Kramers 97 Calling All Prodigals Kenna Turner West 98 The Light Sunday Drive 99 Take Me Back Browns 100 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family

Karen Peck & New River was the most played artist of the year after taking three songs to the #1 spot – “Messiah Overcame”, “The Book”, and “Made Right”.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2021

RANK ARTIST 1 Karen Peck & New River 2 Joseph Habedank 3 Kingdom Heirs 4 Triumphant Quartet 5 11th Hour 6 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 7 LeFevre Quartet 8 Legacy Five 9 The Sound 10 Gaither Vocal Band 11 The Nelons 12 The Isaacs 13 Greater Vision 14 Brian Free & Assurance 15 The Perrys 16 The Whisnants 17 Down East Boys 18 The Erwins 19 The Steeles 20 The Old Paths 21 Crabb Family 22 Mark Trammell Quartet 23 Gold City 24 Tribute Quartet 25 Kingsmen Quartet