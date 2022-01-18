Ad
Top 100 Songs & Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2021

January 18, 2022

The Erwins take the #1 Song of the Year this year. Even though the song only spent two weeks in the #1 spot over the course of the year, “The God I Know”‘s impressive 28 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 21 songs reach the #1 spot by 16 different artists. Three artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“Messiah Overcame”, “The Book”, and “Made Right”), Tribute Quartet (“I Call It Home” and “Somebody Tell”), and Joseph Habedank (“Religion Isn’t Working” and “Goliah”).

Top 100 Songs of 2021

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
RANK
SONGARTIST
1
The God I Know*Erwins
2
Grace Ain’t Fair*Nelons
3
Never Changing God*Kingdom Heirs
4
Religion Isn’t Working*Joseph Habedank
5
First Church of Mercy*The Sound
6
Messiah Overcame*Karen Peck & New River
7
What a Day*Legacy Five
8
He Walked Out*Triumphant Quartet
9
I Call It Home*Tribute Quartet
10
The 99*LeFevre Quartet
11
My King Is Known By Love*Crabb Family
12
What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance
13
What Love*Down East Boys
14
Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour
15
You Gotta Have a Song*Jim & Melissa Brady
16
Start With Well DoneGreater Vision
17
Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band
18
Walk Me ThroughPerrys
19
Address Change NotificationSouthbound
20
Keep On Keepin’ On*Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
21
Somebody Tell*Tribute Quartet
22
Peace In TrustingIsaacs
23
The Book*Karen Peck & New River
24
Faithful Once AgainSteeles
25
The WayGaither Vocal Band
26
Goliath*Joseph Habedank
27
He Will Be God*Whisnants
28
The Wilderness*Isaacs
29
Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn
30
Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet
31
I Will Not Be ShakenGold City
32
Wake UpErnie Haase & Signature Sound
33
Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter
34
This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths
35
Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys
36
How Saved Am ITriumphant Quartet
37
The Final WordWhisnants
38
Keep Moving AlongPerrys
39
I Choose JoyTaylors
40
When They All Get TogetherMark Trammell Quartet
41
You’re Home to StayGuardians
42
When the Old, Old Story Was NewKingsmen
43
The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet
44
Hard TimesZane & Donna King
45
A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs
(with 3 Heath Brothers)
46
How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance
47
You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop
48
OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family
49
I Know It’s Mine*11th Hour
50
It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family
51
Pray Til Something Happens to MeKramers
52
Healed By the StripesBrowders
53
Make It CountThe Sound
54
Bring That Giant Down11th Hour
55
GlorySteeles
56
These Are the DaysKingsmen
57
Always EnoughBowling Family
58
Too MuchPaid In Full
59
Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five
60
Look at All I LostOld Paths
61
Every Valley Has a PromiseEndless Highway
62
Those HandsDown East Boys
63
Jesus Frees the FallenGold City
64
UnspokenJordan Family Band
65
I’ve Been Washed CleanGreater Vision
66
JordanNelons
67
To Save My LifeCarolina Boys
68
I Wish I Could Tell YouGuardians
69
The Day I Got SavedHigh Road
70
Doubt the StormKenna Turner West
71
Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations
72
Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs
73
Turn to the CrossHyssongs
74
Songs of GraceGreater Vision
75
Made Right*Karen Peck & New River
76
Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice
77
Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King
78
People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter
79
God Walks InFreemans
80
Black, White & RedWilburn & Wilburn
81
He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons
82
Just Drink the WaterKingdom Heirs
83
Across the RiverMark Bishop
84
We Come In the Name of JesusMylon Hayes Family
85
Eye of the StormTriumphant Quartet
86
The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady
87
I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet
88
Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn
(with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound)
89
My HomeBrowders
90
JerichoJoseph Habedank
91
Enter InInspirations
92
9 Makes Us 1Legacy Five & Wardlaw Brothers
93
The Rock That Never ChangesLore Family
94
Never Been a TimeTalleys
95
ThunderJim & Melissa Brady
96
All the Way to the GatesKramers
97
Calling All ProdigalsKenna Turner West
98
The LightSunday Drive
99
Take Me BackBrowns
100
Mountain Top For MeCrabb Family

Karen Peck & New River was the most played artist of the year after taking three songs to the #1 spot – “Messiah Overcame”, “The Book”, and “Made Right”.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2021

RANK
ARTIST
1
Karen Peck & New River
2
Joseph Habedank
3
Kingdom Heirs
4
Triumphant Quartet
5
11th Hour
6
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
7
LeFevre Quartet
8
Legacy Five
9
The Sound
10
Gaither Vocal Band
11
The Nelons
12
The Isaacs
13
Greater Vision
14
Brian Free & Assurance
15
The Perrys
16
The Whisnants
17
Down East Boys
18
The Erwins
19
The Steeles
20
The Old Paths
21
Crabb Family
22
Mark Trammell Quartet
23
Gold City
24
Tribute Quartet
25
Kingsmen Quartet
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

