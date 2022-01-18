Top 100 Songs & Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2021

The Erwins take the #1 Song of the Year this year. Even though the song only spent two weeks in the #1 spot over the course of the year, “The God I Know”‘s impressive 28 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 21 songs reach the #1 spot by 16 different artists. Three artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“Messiah Overcame”, “The Book”, and “Made Right”), Tribute Quartet (“I Call It Home” and “Somebody Tell”), and Joseph Habedank (“Religion Isn’t Working” and “Goliah”).
Top 100 Songs of 2021
Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
|
RANK
|SONG
|ARTIST
|
1
|The God I Know*
|Erwins
|
2
|Grace Ain’t Fair*
|Nelons
|
3
|Never Changing God*
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|Religion Isn’t Working*
|Joseph Habedank
|
5
|First Church of Mercy*
|The Sound
|
6
|Messiah Overcame*
|Karen Peck & New River
|
7
|What a Day*
|Legacy Five
|
8
|He Walked Out*
|Triumphant Quartet
|
9
|I Call It Home*
|Tribute Quartet
|
10
|The 99*
|LeFevre Quartet
|
11
|My King Is Known By Love*
|Crabb Family
|
12
|What the Cross Really Is
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
13
|What Love*
|Down East Boys
|
14
|Whosoever Will May Come
|11th Hour
|
15
|You Gotta Have a Song*
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
16
|Start With Well Done
|Greater Vision
|
17
|Child of the King
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
18
|Walk Me Through
|Perrys
|
19
|Address Change Notification
|Southbound
|
20
|Keep On Keepin’ On*
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
21
|Somebody Tell*
|Tribute Quartet
|
22
|Peace In Trusting
|Isaacs
|
23
|The Book*
|Karen Peck & New River
|
24
|Faithful Once Again
|Steeles
|
25
|The Way
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
26
|Goliath*
|Joseph Habedank
|
27
|He Will Be God*
|Whisnants
|
28
|The Wilderness*
|Isaacs
|
29
|Raised On Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
30
|Practice What You’re Preaching
|LeFevre Quartet
|
31
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City
|
32
|Wake Up
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
33
|Send It On Down the Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
34
|This Is Amazing Grace
|Old Paths
|
35
|Looks Like Jesus to Me
|Talleys
|
36
|How Saved Am I
|Triumphant Quartet
|
37
|The Final Word
|Whisnants
|
38
|Keep Moving Along
|Perrys
|
39
|I Choose Joy
|Taylors
|
40
|When They All Get Together
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
41
|You’re Home to Stay
|Guardians
|
42
|When the Old, Old Story Was New
|Kingsmen
|
43
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
44
|Hard Times
|Zane & Donna King
|
45
|A Good Day Coming On
|Kingdom Heirs
(with 3 Heath Brothers)
|
46
|How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
47
|You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us
|Mark Bishop
|
48
|Overwhelming
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
49
|I Know It’s Mine*
|11th Hour
|
50
|It Runs In the Family
|Collingsworth Family
|
51
|Pray Til Something Happens to Me
|Kramers
|
52
|Healed By the Stripes
|Browders
|
53
|Make It Count
|The Sound
|
54
|Bring That Giant Down
|11th Hour
|
55
|Glory
|Steeles
|
56
|These Are the Days
|Kingsmen
|
57
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family
|
58
|Too Much
|Paid In Full
|
59
|Given, Buried, Risen
|Legacy Five
|
60
|Look at All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
61
|Every Valley Has a Promise
|Endless Highway
|
62
|Those Hands
|Down East Boys
|
63
|Jesus Frees the Fallen
|Gold City
|
64
|Unspoken
|Jordan Family Band
|
65
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
66
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
67
|To Save My Life
|Carolina Boys
|
68
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians
|
69
|The Day I Got Saved
|High Road
|
70
|Doubt the Storm
|Kenna Turner West
|
71
|Home Is Sounding Sweeter
|Inspirations
|
72
|Anytime’s a Good Time
|Hyssongs
|
73
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
74
|Songs of Grace
|Greater Vision
|
75
|Made Right*
|Karen Peck & New River
|
76
|Thinking Outside the Grave
|Master’s Voice
|
77
|Everyday Battles
|Zane & Donna King
|
78
|People Like Me
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
79
|God Walks In
|Freemans
|
80
|Black, White & Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
81
|He’s Leading the Way
|Williamsons
|
82
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
83
|Across the River
|Mark Bishop
|
84
|We Come In the Name of Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
85
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
86
|The Warrior Is a Child
|Melissa Brady
|
87
|I Want to Take Someone With Me
|Primitive Quartet
|
88
|Roll Back River
|Tiffany Coburn
(with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound)
|
89
|My Home
|Browders
|
90
|Jericho
|Joseph Habedank
|
91
|Enter In
|Inspirations
|
92
|9 Makes Us 1
|Legacy Five & Wardlaw Brothers
|
93
|The Rock That Never Changes
|Lore Family
|
94
|Never Been a Time
|Talleys
|
95
|Thunder
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
96
|All the Way to the Gates
|Kramers
|
97
|Calling All Prodigals
|Kenna Turner West
|
98
|The Light
|Sunday Drive
|
99
|Take Me Back
|Browns
|
100
|Mountain Top For Me
|Crabb Family
Karen Peck & New River was the most played artist of the year after taking three songs to the #1 spot – “Messiah Overcame”, “The Book”, and “Made Right”.
Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2021
|
RANK
|ARTIST
|
1
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|Joseph Habedank
|
3
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|Triumphant Quartet
|
5
|11th Hour
|
6
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
7
|LeFevre Quartet
|
8
|Legacy Five
|
9
|The Sound
|
10
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
11
|The Nelons
|
12
|The Isaacs
|
13
|Greater Vision
|
14
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
15
|The Perrys
|
16
|The Whisnants
|
17
|Down East Boys
|
18
|The Erwins
|
19
|The Steeles
|
20
|The Old Paths
|
21
|Crabb Family
|
22
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
23
|Gold City
|
24
|Tribute Quartet
|
25
|Kingsmen Quartet