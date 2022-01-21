Ad
Monday – January 24, 2022

January 21, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart

Legacy Five takes over the #1 spot this week with “Given, Buried, Risen” – the first #1 hit single from the group’s StowTown Records debut Something New. The chart also sees debuts from Mark Trammell Quartet and Endless Highway this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1220Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five1
2516Songs of GraceGreater Vision2
3321A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)3
4421Make It CountThe Sound4
5716Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn5
6811JerichoJoseph Habedank6
71811 Can You See the ClockHoppers7
8121How Saved Am ITriumphant Quartet1(2)
9926What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance2
10299My JesusLeFevre Quartet10
111113ThunderJim & Melissa Brady11
122119Take Me BackBrowns12
13620Bring That Giant Down11th Hour6
141419Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King14
151520People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter12
161617Across the RiverMark Bishop16
171023The BookKaren Peck & New River1(6)
182013How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths18
191915The LightSunday Drive19
201323When the Old, Old Story Was NewKingsmen5
212613StonesCrabb Family21
221221Jesus Frees the FallenGold City12
232711His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote23
242418Enter InInspirations15
252513Twice On SundayPoet Voices25
26309HigherAdam Crabb26
27313It’s Still Good NewsGuardians27
282811EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)28
291725Somebody TellTribute Quartet29
30339Not One WordCollingsworth Family30
31349Go Tell OneWhisnants31
32353The SameTaylors32
33363HopeCana’s Voice33
342225Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound1(2)
352325Keep Moving AlongPerrys2
36393Your Sins Are ForgivenDown East Boys36
37373Nobody Knows Better Than MeTiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)37
38408Oh What a JoyMylon Hayes Family38
391What We NeedMark Trammell Quartet39
401Come Home Kind of GodEndless Highway40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

