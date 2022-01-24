AbsolutelyGospel.com To Publish Final Interviews by Site Founder Deon Unthank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (January 22, 2022) – AbsolutelyGospel.com, the industry’s leading e-zine for Southern Gospel music, will be publishing the final interviews hosted by site founder Deon Unthank in the coming weeks.

Chris Unthank, Editor-In-Chief of AbsolutelyGospel.com, said, “My father Deon, who passed away on December 17, 2021, had completed several interviews with top artists in the industry previous to his death. I can’t imagine a better way of honoring the work he did in the industry than letting his voice be heard a few more times.”

Interviews will be published with artists like Ernie Haase (of Signature Sound), Karen Peck & New River, Jim & Melissa Brady, Michael Booth (of the Booth Brothers), Libbi Perry Stuffle (of The Perrys), Joseph Habedank, Gold City, and Three Bridges.

2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the celebrated webpage. The site was founded in 1997 by Deon & Susan Unthank (then known as SoGospelNews.com). Currently, the site is maintained by their children, Chris Unthank and Amy Marie Zika, along with a bevy of talented writers.

The interview between Deon and Ernie Haase will be published on Monday, January 24, 2022.

For more information, visit www.absolutelygospel.com.