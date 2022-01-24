The Talleys Release Previously Unheard Recording of “Give Me Jesus”

Arden, North Carolina (January 21, 2022) — Though The Talleys’ touring career came to an end with their album, The Music Goes On, the cherished gospel group spent the last year releasing live versions of their popular songs to streaming platforms, giving fans a way to continue experiencing — and enjoying — the group’s music. Now, The Talleys are sharing more music, this time a previously-unreleased recording of the well-known hymn, “Give Me Jesus.”

Underlining the elegant, profound simplicity of the song’s melody and lyric is an equally elemental musical setting, gracefully played by Roger Fortner (acoustic guitar, bass), David Johnson (cello), and Roger Talley (piano), while Debra Talley’s powerful and moving voice — supported by gentle harmonies from Roger and Lauren Talley — relates the song’s message that in living, in suffering and in death, we can call on Jesus. His presence is all we need to survive in this world and is paramount to anything on Earth.

“This song should be the cry of every human heart,” says Debra. “For the Christian, it should be our daily heart’s desire. Jesus is purpose for our days, peace for our lives, and hope for our future.”

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music. The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa. The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.