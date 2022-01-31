Ad
Monday – January 31, 2022

January 31, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Kingdom Heirs takes over the #1 spot this week (with a little help from the 3 Heath Brothers) with “A Good Day Coming On” – the first #1 hit single from the group’s Horizon Records release I Feel a Good Day Coming On. The chart also sees debuts from The Inspirations, 3 Heath Brothers, Lore Family, and Jordan Family Band this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1322A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)1
2217Songs of GraceGreater Vision2
3121Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five1
4422Make It CountThe Sound4
5517Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn5
6712Can You See the ClockHoppers6
7612 JerichoJoseph Habedank6
81010My JesusLeFevre Quartet8
91114ThunderJim & Melissa Brady9
101420Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King10
112114StonesCrabb Family11
123010Not One WordCollingsworth Family12
13927What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance2
142812EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)14
15274It’s Still Good NewsGuardians15
161618Across the RiverMark Bishop16
17324The SameTaylors17
181814How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths18
191916The LightSunday Drive19
201220Take Me BackBrowns12
211321Bring That Giant Down11th Hour6
222610HigherAdam Crabb22
232312His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote23
24822How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet1(2)
252514Twice On SundayPoet Voices25
26334HopeCana’s Voice26
271521People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter15
28392What We NeedMark Trammell Quartet28
291724The BookKaren Peck & New River1(5)
302024When the Old, Old Story Was NewKingsmen5
313110Go Tell OneWhisnants31
322222Your Sins Are ForgivenDown East Boys32
33374Nobody Knows Better Than MeTiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)33
34384Oh What a JoyMylon Hayes Family34
352222Jesus Frees the FallenGold City12
36402Come Home Kind of GodEndless Highway36
371I Have to Thank God for EverythingInspirations37
381It Ain’t Over Yet3 Heath Brothers38
391The World Needs a SongLore Family39
401UnspokenJordan Family Band40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

